Team Trump criticizes Sanders for vote against USMCA

President Trump Donald John TrumpDem lawmaker says Nunes threatened to sue him over criticism Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas's Maddow interview MORE's reelection campaign hit Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren to Sanders: 'I think you called me a liar on national TV' Warren-Sanders fight raises alarm on the left On The Money — Presented by Wells Fargo — Trump signs first phase of US-China trade deal | Senate to vote Thursday on Canada, Mexico deal | IRS provides relief for those with discharged student loans MORE (I-Vt.) over his vote against the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on Thursday, accusing the senator of turning his back on American workers.

"Socialist Bernie Sanders just proudly voted AGAINST new jobs and higher wages for Americans workers," the Trump campaign wrote in an email to supporters.

"Sanders is willing to sacrifice blue-collar jobs and better wages, even as he enjoys flying fossil fuel burning private jets on an almost daily basis," the email continued.

The attack on Sanders is the latest from the Trump campaign, which has recently directed more of its fire at the progressive senator, who has risen in the polls and in fundraising in recent months.

Last week, the Trump campaign labeled the Vermont progress a “wealthy, fossil fuel-guzzling millionaire” who “lectures Americans on how to live their lives while doing the exact opposite.”

Sanders is the only Democratic presidential contender currently in the race to vote against the deal, which easily passed the Senate in an 89-10 vote on Thursday.

Fellow 2020 primary contenders Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren to Sanders: 'I think you called me a liar on national TV' Warren-Sanders fight raises alarm on the left Overnight Health Care: Health insurers urge Supreme Court to take ObamaCare case | Lawmakers press Trump officials to change marijuana rules | Bloomberg vows to ban flavored e-cigs if elected MORE (D-Mass.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharGOP senator: 2020 candidates must recuse themselves from impeachment trial Fight escalates over planned impeachment press restrictions Overnight Energy: Cost analysis backing BLM move comes under scrutiny | Republicans eye legislation to rival Dems' climate plan | Report claims top global risks all climate-related MORE (D-Minn.) and Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetGOP senator: 2020 candidates must recuse themselves from impeachment trial DNC goof: Bloomberg should be on debate stage Senators offer bill to create alternatives to Huawei in 5G tech MORE (D-Colo.) voted in favor of the deal, while former candidates Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerTreasury watchdog to investigate Trump Opportunity Zone program NJ lawmaker flips endorsement to Biden after Booker drops out Deval Patrick knocks lack of diversity in Democratic debate MORE (D-N.J.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris calls for judicial nominee freeze during impeachment trial Warren-Sanders dispute thrusts gender into 2020 spotlight Deval Patrick knocks lack of diversity in Democratic debate MORE (D-Calif.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandImpeachment trial weighs on 2020 Democrats On The Money: Senate panel advances Trump's new NAFTA despite GOP gripes | Trade deficit falls to three-year low | Senate confirms Trump pick for small business chief Pete Buttigieg to appear in Fox News town hall MORE (D-N.Y.) voted against it.

Sanders was also the lone candidate on Tuesday night's debate stage in Iowa to speak out against the agreement.

"This deal — and I think the proponents of it acknowledge — will result in the continuation of the loss of hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs as a result of outsourcing," he said.

"The heart and soul of our disastrous trade agreements and I'm the guy who voted against NAFTA and against permanent normal trade relations with China, is that we have forced American workers to compete against people in Mexico, in China, elsewhere, who earn starvation wages, $1 or $2 an hour," he continued.

Warren, on the other hand, called the agreement a "modest improvement" amid the trade wars that are hurting American farmers.