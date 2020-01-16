Biden says he would consider Castro, O'Rourke for VP, Cabinet positions

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas's Maddow interview Parnas: Trump threatened to withhold more than just military aid to Ukraine MORE told The Dallas Morning News he's spoken to former Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Julian Castro Julian CastroJoaquin Castro follows brother in backing Warren Deval Patrick knocks lack of diversity in Democratic debate Weather Channel to talk environmental justice with 2020 candidates MORE and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) since their exits from the Democratic presidential race and would consider both of them for cabinet positions.

“I would consider either or both of them. I’ve spoken to each of them,” Biden said of the two Texans. “My plea to both of them is that they stay engaged. They are talented, talented people.”

Castro, since exiting the race, has endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren to Sanders: 'I think you called me a liar on national TV' Warren-Sanders fight raises alarm on the left Overnight Health Care: Health insurers urge Supreme Court to take ObamaCare case | Lawmakers press Trump officials to change marijuana rules | Bloomberg vows to ban flavored e-cigs if elected MORE (D-Mass.) and campaigned with her. Castro and Biden were at odds in a September 2019 Democratic primary debate when the former HUD secretary asked Biden if he was “forgetting what you said two minutes ago” as Biden discussed the details of his health care plan.

In the interview, Biden also discussed calls from Republican senators for his son Hunter Biden to testify in the Senate trial of President Trump Donald John TrumpDem lawmaker says Nunes threatened to sue him over criticism Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas's Maddow interview MORE, who was impeached partly in connection with his attempts to persuade Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the younger Biden’s seat on the board of directors of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma.

The elder Biden said his son should not testify, and that the prospect of Hunter Biden testifying in exchange for testimony by former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonGraham on impeachment trial: 'End this crap as quickly as possible' New Parnas evidence escalates impeachment witnesses fight House delivers impeachment articles to Senate MORE “doesn’t make any sense.”

“[Trump] got himself in trouble, in the beginning of this whole thing, by trying to get a foreign government to say something that wasn’t true,” Biden added. “Did he do that, or didn’t he do that?”