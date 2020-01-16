New Hampshire state lawmaker switches support from Warren to Klobuchar

A New Hampshire state lawmaker has announced he is switching his support from Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren to Sanders: 'I think you called me a liar on national TV' Warren-Sanders fight raises alarm on the left Overnight Health Care: Health insurers urge Supreme Court to take ObamaCare case | Lawmakers press Trump officials to change marijuana rules | Bloomberg vows to ban flavored e-cigs if elected MORE (D-Mass.) to Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharGOP senator: 2020 candidates must recuse themselves from impeachment trial Fight escalates over planned impeachment press restrictions Overnight Energy: Cost analysis backing BLM move comes under scrutiny | Republicans eye legislation to rival Dems' climate plan | Report claims top global risks all climate-related MORE (D-Minn.) in the Democratic presidential primary race, arguing that Klobuchar is more "electable" than Warren across the country.

Democratic State Rep. Michael Pedersen told NBC News that his support had been shifting over the past couple weeks and that it solidified for Klobuchar after Tuesday night’s debate in Iowa, amid a growing feud between Warren and fellow progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren to Sanders: 'I think you called me a liar on national TV' Warren-Sanders fight raises alarm on the left On The Money — Presented by Wells Fargo — Trump signs first phase of US-China trade deal | Senate to vote Thursday on Canada, Mexico deal | IRS provides relief for those with discharged student loans MORE (I-Vt.).

“After the debate, I saw everybody pairing up — Sen. Warren and Sanders competition against one another, and then everyone else. I just think those two as a team, Sanders and Warren, they don’t appeal widely across the nation as Sen. Klobuchar,” Pedersen told NBC.

He said that while he likes both Warren and Klobuchar and is friendly with staff on both campaigns, he views Klobuchar as having broader appeal across the country.

“I think that Sen. Klobuchar is more electable across the country than Sen. Warren,” Pedersen said. “She has a proven track record of winning in Trump country. And Sen. Warren has a proven track record of winning in liberal northeast.”

Klobuchar has touted her ability to win state-wide office in Minnesota, even in districts that have traditionally elected Republicans, in arguing she is best positioned to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpDem lawmaker says Nunes threatened to sue him over criticism Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas's Maddow interview MORE.

In 2016, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWarren-Sanders fight raises alarm on the left Poll: Trump trails 2020 Democratic contenders in Michigan US company offers free cybersecurity assistance to campaigns MORE carried Minnesota over Trump by a slim margin.

In addition to Pedersen, Klobuchar also picked up an endorsement from New Hampshire state Rep. Linn Opderbecke (D), who previously supported Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerTreasury watchdog to investigate Trump Opportunity Zone program NJ lawmaker flips endorsement to Biden after Booker drops out Deval Patrick knocks lack of diversity in Democratic debate MORE (D) before the New Jersey senator ended his campaign earlier this week.

“Amy showed on the debate stage that she’s someone who tells the truth and has people’s backs,” Opderbecke said in a statement to NBC. “That is the leadership we need to take on Donald Trump. Amy will not only beat Trump, but also will secure victories up and down the ballot. I’m proud to support her campaign for president.”

A spokesperson for the Klobuchar campaign was not immediately available for comment.

The new endorsements come as Klobuchar looks to gain support in New Hampshire less than a month away from the Feb. 11 primary. The Granite State is the second state in the presidential nominating contest after the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses.