Black caucus in Nevada's largest county endorses Sanders

The Clark County Black Caucus (CCBC) in Nevada on Thursday endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren to Sanders: 'I think you called me a liar on national TV' Warren-Sanders fight raises alarm on the left On The Money — Presented by Wells Fargo — Trump signs first phase of US-China trade deal | Senate to vote Thursday on Canada, Mexico deal | IRS provides relief for those with discharged student loans MORE (I-Vt.) for president.

“Bernie Sanders has been a lifelong advocate for civil rights and economic justice. His presidential campaign goes the furthest in addressing issues that impact the African American community nationally and here in Nevada,” caucus chairwoman Yvette Williams said in a statement. “As representatives of this community, CCBC looks forward to working with Sen. Bernie Sanders to ensure our political system works for everyone."

“The Clark County Black Caucus represents the diverse coalition we’re building in Nevada and I am proud to gain their support,” Sanders said. “Their voice and leadership has brought meaningful change in the lives of the communities they serve, and together, we will fight against a government and political system that have historically oppressed African Americans. I look forward to winning the Nevada caucuses with them in February.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The most recent poll of Nevada primary voters, released Tuesday, showed Sanders closing in on the front-runner, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas's Maddow interview Parnas: Trump threatened to withhold more than just military aid to Ukraine MORE, with Biden polling at 19 percent to Sanders’s 18 percent, a 1-point gap within the margin of error.

Clark county, Nevada’s most populous county, includes Las Vegas. The Clark County Education Association, the state’s biggest teachers union, also endorsed Sanders earlier this week.

We are looking forward to working with @BernieSanders to help change the public education system for the better https://t.co/1WeUE3WFc1 — Clark County Education Association (@cceanv) January 14, 2020

Nevada is also the first primary state with a substantial Latino population, a demographic with which Sanders has led in several polls this election cycle, particularly among young voters.