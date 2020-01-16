Parnas says he doesn't think that Joe Biden did anything wrong regarding Ukraine

An associate of the president's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiDem lawmaker says Nunes threatened to sue him over criticism Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas's Maddow interview MORE, who is at the center of the impeachment proceedings says he does not believe that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas's Maddow interview Parnas: Trump threatened to withhold more than just military aid to Ukraine MORE (D) did anything wrong regarding a foreign policy decision he made in Ukraine while serving during the Obama administration.

In an interview Wednesday with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowDem lawmaker says Nunes threatened to sue him over criticism Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas's Maddow interview MORE, Lev Parnas said that after reviewing Biden's efforts to oust a former top prosecutor in Ukraine who was believed to be corrupt, Parnas thought Biden had acted appropriately.

"After analyzing all the evidence and sitting back and really understanding what's going on, I don't think Vice President Biden did anything wrong. I think he was protecting our country and getting rid of, probably, a crooked attorney general," Parnas said.

His statement comes after claims made by the president and Giuliani about Biden's efforts to oust the prosecutor, that Trump allies have insisted, without evidence, were motivated by the prosecutor's investigation into Burisma, a company for which Biden's son Hunter served as a board member.

During his interview Wednesday, Parnas alleged that Trump's interest in Ukraine had nothing to do with rooting out corruption in the country but hinged instead on his efforts to discredit Biden.

"[I]t was never about corruption," Parnas said. "It was never — it was strictly about Burisma, which included Hunter Biden and Joe Biden."

The new information presented by Parnas has raised further questions about whether the Senate will call other witnesses — like former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonGraham on impeachment trial: 'End this crap as quickly as possible' New Parnas evidence escalates impeachment witnesses fight House delivers impeachment articles to Senate MORE — to the stand during an impeachment trial that is poised to hear oral arguments next week.

Parnas's claims support Democrats' claims that the president withheld military aid to Ukraine over his desire for Ukraine's president to launch an investigation into Biden, a top candidate for the 2020 Democratic Party nomination.