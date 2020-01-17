Trump lashes out at Bloomberg over ads: 'Vanity project for him to get into the game'

President Trump Donald John TrumpLev Parnas implicates Rick Perry, says Giuliani had him pressure Ukraine to announce Biden probe Saudi Arabia paid 0 million for cost of US troops in area Parnas claims ex-Trump attorney visited him in jail, asked him to sacrifice himself for president MORE on Friday called Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg viewed as having best chance to beat Trump in betting market analysis Poll: Trump trails 2020 Democratic contenders in Michigan The Hill's 12:30 Report: Pelosi names impeachment managers as focus shifts to Senate MORE’s unprecedented spending on television ads a “vanity project for him to get into the game" while saying the former New York City mayor's ads are "purposely wrong."

In a pair of tweets, Trump called Bloomberg a "terrible debater and speaker."

Bloomberg quickly fired back at the president, saying he wants to debate but does not meet the Democratic National Committee qualifications because he has not taken a "penny in contributions from anyone."

ADVERTISEMENT

The tweets come as Bloomberg has gained some traction in polls while spending more than $130 million on campaign ads.

"Mini Mike Bloomberg doesn’t get on the Democrat Debate Stage because he doesn’t want to — he is a terrible debater and speaker," Trump tweeted. "If he did, he would go down in the polls even more (if that is possible!)."

"Mini Mike Bloomberg ads are purposely wrong — A vanity project for him to get into the game," he wrote in a follow up tweet. "Nobody in many years has done for the USA what I have done for the USA, including the greatest economy in history, rebuilding our military, biggest ever tax & regulation cuts, & 2nd A!"

Mini Mike Bloomberg doesn’t get on the Democrat Debate Stage because he doesn’t want to - he is a terrible debater and speaker. If he did, he would go down in the polls even more (if that is possible!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Mini Mike Bloomberg ads are purposely wrong - A vanity project for him to get into the game. Nobody in many years has done for the USA what I have done for the USA, including the greatest economy in history, rebuilding our military, biggest ever tax & regulation cuts, & 2nd A! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

Bloomberg responded by taking a jab at the president, who has referred to a $1 million loan he says he received from his father as "very small."

I want to debate, but I don't qualify because I've never taken a penny in contributions from anyone.



Not even a "very small loan" of a million dollars. https://t.co/Nu3dG51650 — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 17, 2020





Bloomberg is a multibillionaire who is running a self-funded campaign. He has dismissed the need to participate in the Democratic debate or the need to focus on the Iowa and New Hampshire primaries.

He is currently in sixth place on the RealClearPolitics average of polls with 6.6 percent of the vote.

The tweets from Trump come after he lashed out at the former New York City mayor earlier in the week over health care, which is an issue featured prominently in a recent Bloomberg ad.