Gabbard defeats man in push-up contest at New Hampshire town hall

During a town hall in New Hampshire Thursday night, Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardGabbard on personal meeting with Sanders: 'He showed me the greatest respect' Warren-Sanders dispute thrusts gender into 2020 spotlight Deval Patrick knocks lack of diversity in Democratic debate MORE (Hawaii) was asked if she could beat former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenLev Parnas implicates Rick Perry, says Giuliani had him pressure Ukraine to announce Biden probe Ex-Obama official on Sanders-Warren feud: 'I don't think it played out well for either of them' Parnas says he doesn't think that Joe Biden did anything wrong regarding Ukraine MORE in a pushup contest, sparking an impromptu challenge with a supporter.

“Former Vice President Biden has randomly challenged people in the audience to a pushup contest even if they’re in walkers. ... Do you think you could take him?” the supporter questioned, according to The Washington Post.

“My educated and informed guess would be yes,” Gabbard replied. “However, Joe Biden may have some superhuman pushup ability that nobody knows about. But I would take most people to a pushup challenge.”

Then the man joined Gabbard on stage, where the two competed before Gabbard ultimately won.

One of those memorable New Hampshire Primary moments: @TulsiGabbard challenged to a push-up contest at a Manchester Town Hall. She wins. #nhpolitics #fitn #wmur pic.twitter.com/bW2i7p28Ty — Jean Mackin (@JeanWMUR) January 17, 2020

The contest comes after Biden got into a testy exchange at an Iowa event in December, challenging a supporter to a push-up contest.

"You want to check my shape, man, let's do pushups together here, man," Biden told him. "Let's run. Let's do whatever you want to do. Let's take an IQ test. OK?"

Ultimately the two did not partake in a pushup contest. Which Democratic candidate will do pushups next? Only the primary season can tell.