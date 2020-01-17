Buttigieg takes dig at Sanders working 'for years' in Washington

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegFormer insurance executive: 'Medicare for all' would eliminate jobs that are 'not needed' Buttigieg says he's proud to be a part of US system amid UK royal family drama Buttigieg asked about 'Mayo Pete' memes by New York Times ed board MORE took an apparent dig at Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersEx-Obama official on Sanders-Warren feud: 'I don't think it played out well for either of them' Former Vermont Governor: Sanders 'will play dirty' Hill.TV's Krystal Ball rips Warren over feud with Sanders MORE (I-Vt.) in a fundraising email, implying his 2020 rival is a Washington insider.

The email also appeared to take a dig at his fellow billionaire rivals Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg viewed as having best chance to beat Trump in betting market analysis Poll: Trump trails 2020 Democratic contenders in Michigan The Hill's 12:30 Report: Pelosi names impeachment managers as focus shifts to Senate MORE and Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerOn The Money — Presented by Wells Fargo — Senate approves Trump trade deal with Canada, Mexico | Senate Dems launch probe into Trump tax law regulations | Trump announces Fed nominees Steyer proposes cuts for low- and middle-income families' taxes Warren to Sanders: 'I think you called me a liar on national TV' MORE as "people who can spend millions of their own dollars on a campaign," though Buttigieg did not name them.

"Some of our competitors, like Bernie Sanders, have even run for president before -- and that means that they had a head start on things like building their fundraising lists," the email reads. "Having several million people on your email list allows you to do things like raise $4 million in two days -- something Bernie says he did in the 48 hours after the last debate."

"If we are going to turn the page on our politics, we have to be able to compete with the people who have been working in Washington for years, and the people who can spend millions of their own dollars on a campaign. That means we need your help right now with another donation to this campaign," it continues.

Buttigieg has previously aimed his fire on Sanders's progressive counterpart, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenEx-Obama official on Sanders-Warren feud: 'I don't think it played out well for either of them' Former Vermont Governor: Sanders 'will play dirty' Hill.TV's Krystal Ball rips Warren over feud with Sanders MORE (D-Mass.), clashing with her in the two previous primary debates.

The 37-year-old former mayor has run as an outsider to Washington, D.C., and has advocated a more moderate platform than Sanders or Warren.

Although Sanders was first elected to Congress in 1990, he has often been viewed as a Washington outsider for the majority of his career, supporting a number of progressive issues like "Medicare for All."

Sanders most recently went against the mold on Thursday, when he joined nine other senators in voting against the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

The Vermont senator has also pushed back against the Democratic Party establishment and took the political world by surprise in 2016 in his unexpectedly strong challenge to Democratic-establishment favorite, Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFormer Vermont Governor: Sanders 'will play dirty' NYT: Justice investigating alleged Comey leak of years-old classified info New Hampshire state lawmaker switches support from Warren to Klobuchar MORE.

The Hill has reached out to the Sanders campaign for comment.