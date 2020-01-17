El Bloombito parody account says Bloomberg reached out with proposal to work together

The Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg viewed as having best chance to beat Trump in betting market analysis Poll: Trump trails 2020 Democratic contenders in Michigan The Hill's 12:30 Report: Pelosi names impeachment managers as focus shifts to Senate MORE presidential campaign allegedly reached out to a parody Twitter account dubbed “Miguel Bloombito” in search of potential digital collaboration.

The account teases the multibillionaire, who has had a Spanish tutor since the start of his first mayoral campaign, on his mangled pronunciation of the second most spoken language in the U.S.

The account has been making fun of Bloomberg since he was mayor, playing off his nickname in New York’s Latino community: “El Bloombito.”

Me encanta el smello del impeachmento en el morñingo — Miguel Bloombito (@ElBloombito) January 17, 2020

El Trumpacabra que made un teléfono callo perfecto y todos el got was un lousyo impeachmento. Pobrecito. Mas pequeño violíño. https://t.co/VQrSf2hWvU — Miguel Bloombito (@ElBloombito) January 16, 2020

Rachel Figueroa, a Staten Island resident who runs the account, told The Hill a producer at Hawkfish, the Bloomberg-owned tech firm that’s handling the campaign’s digital presence, reached out to her Wednesday asking if they could create content together.

“We are working with the Mike Bloomberg campaign on editorial content and we wanted to reach out because we are super interested in working with your Bloombito parody account,” the employee wrote, according to screenshots Figueroa shared with The Hill.

"I appreciate you thinking of me but no thank you," she responded.

Though Figueroa declined the offer, that likely won’t stop Bloomberg from attempting to court the Latino vote.

Earlier this month, the former New York City mayor released his first Spanish television ads as part of the over $130 million he’s spent on advertising since joining the race in late November.

Bloomberg has met with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus campaign arm, Bold PAC, to express his intent to reach out to Hispanic voters.

Observers have speculated that Bloomberg might have trouble with voters of color over the “stop-and-frisk” policy law enforcement used during his tenure as mayor that disproportionately affected black and Hispanic New Yorkers.

Bloomberg apologized for the policy in November while he was eyeing a presidential bid after criticism mounted surrounding the practice.