Klobuchar on missing campaigning for impeachment: 'I can do two things at once'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders says he's concerned about lost campaign time during impeachment trial Sanders touts vote against Trump trade deal backed by primary rivals New Hampshire state lawmaker switches support from Warren to Klobuchar MORE (D-Minn.), who is hoping a strong showing in the Iowa caucuses can propel her presidential campaign, said in an interview on Friday that she isn’t too concerned about losing momentum as she sits through an impeachment trial that could last for weeks.

“I’m a mom, I can do two things at once,” she said on "CBS This Morning" on Friday.

Klobuchar is polling at about fifth place in Iowa, a neighboring state where the Minnesotan senator is hoping to win momentum. She's behind the pack of top four candidates, making a strong showing in Iowa critical.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the impeachment trial, which is set to run six days a week starting Tuesday, seems likely to keep her away from the Hawkeye State.

In the interview she touted her campaign network in Iowa and said she’d “Skype-in or phone-in,” to some campaign events.

“When I can go campaign in those early states, including Nevada and South Carolina, I will,” she said. “But when I have to be there [the Senate], I will.”

Klobuchar isn't the only Democratic senator running for president who will have to juggle her schedule.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenEx-Obama official on Sanders-Warren feud: 'I don't think it played out well for either of them' Former Vermont Governor: Sanders 'will play dirty' Hill.TV's Krystal Ball rips Warren over feud with Sanders MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersEx-Obama official on Sanders-Warren feud: 'I don't think it played out well for either of them' Former Vermont Governor: Sanders 'will play dirty' Hill.TV's Krystal Ball rips Warren over feud with Sanders MORE (I-Vt.), who are both ahead of Klobuchar, will also serve as part of the jury for the trial, which is set to move forward Tuesday. Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetSanders says he's concerned about lost campaign time during impeachment trial Sanders touts vote against Trump trade deal backed by primary rivals Team Trump criticizes Sanders for vote against USMCA MORE (D-Colo.) is also still in the presidential race.

Sanders, the highest-polling of the Senate candidates, said Thursday he’s concerned about the lost time during the impeachment trial.

“I would rather be in Iowa today. There’s a caucus there in 2 1/2 weeks. I’d rather be in New Hampshire and Nevada and so forth,” he said. ”But I swore a constitutional oath as a United States senator to do my job and I’m here to do my job.”