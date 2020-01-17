Poll: Sanders holds 5-point lead over Buttigieg in New Hampshire

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersEx-Obama official on Sanders-Warren feud: 'I don't think it played out well for either of them' Former Vermont Governor: Sanders 'will play dirty' Hill.TV's Krystal Ball rips Warren over feud with Sanders MORE (I-Vt.) is the clear front-runner in New Hampshire's primary, according to a new Emerson College poll released Friday that shows him widening his lead over former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegFormer insurance executive: 'Medicare for all' would eliminate jobs that are 'not needed' Buttigieg says he's proud to be a part of US system amid UK royal family drama Buttigieg asked about 'Mayo Pete' memes by New York Times ed board MORE (D).

Sanders registered 23 percent support among Democratic primary voters in the state, a slight drop from the 26 percent he carried in a similar poll conducted in November. But Buttigieg also fell from 22 percent support in November to 18 percent, giving Sanders a bigger lead.

Rounding out the top four in New Hampshire are former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenLev Parnas implicates Rick Perry, says Giuliani had him pressure Ukraine to announce Biden probe Ex-Obama official on Sanders-Warren feud: 'I don't think it played out well for either of them' Parnas says he doesn't think that Joe Biden did anything wrong regarding Ukraine MORE and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenEx-Obama official on Sanders-Warren feud: 'I don't think it played out well for either of them' Former Vermont Governor: Sanders 'will play dirty' Hill.TV's Krystal Ball rips Warren over feud with Sanders MORE (D-Mass.), who tied for third place at 14 percent support each.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders says he's concerned about lost campaign time during impeachment trial Sanders touts vote against Trump trade deal backed by primary rivals New Hampshire state lawmaker switches support from Warren to Klobuchar MORE (D-Minn.) saw a significant boost in support, jumping from 2 percent in the November Emerson poll to 10 percent in the one released Friday. Meanwhile, former tech executive Andrew Yang Andrew YangEvelyn Yang shares that she was sexually assaulted by doctor Buttigieg campaign reaches agreement with staff union Panel: Is Andrew Yang playing to win with Dave Chappelle endorsement and Iowa bus tour? MORE scored 6 percent, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardGabbard on personal meeting with Sanders: 'He showed me the greatest respect' Warren-Sanders dispute thrusts gender into 2020 spotlight Deval Patrick knocks lack of diversity in Democratic debate MORE (D-Hawaii) registered 5 percent and billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerOn The Money — Presented by Wells Fargo — Senate approves Trump trade deal with Canada, Mexico | Senate Dems launch probe into Trump tax law regulations | Trump announces Fed nominees Steyer proposes cuts for low- and middle-income families' taxes Warren to Sanders: 'I think you called me a liar on national TV' MORE notched 4 percent support.

The poll of 657 New Hampshire Democratic primary voters comes a week after a Des Moines Register–CNN poll of likely Iowa caucusgoers put Sanders in the lead in the Hawkeye State.

The polling suggests Sanders has a chance to win both of the Democratic Party's first two contests in the presidential nominating fight.

To be sure, Sanders will enter the New Hampshire primary on Feb. 11 with something of an advantage. He represents neighboring Vermont in the Senate, and he won the New Hampshire primary in 2016 as he fought former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFormer Vermont Governor: Sanders 'will play dirty' NYT: Justice investigating alleged Comey leak of years-old classified info New Hampshire state lawmaker switches support from Warren to Klobuchar MORE for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Sanders’s lead in New Hampshire is driven largely by voters under the age of 50, 28 percent of whom say they support the Vermont senator. He also performs well among the most progressive voters, scoring 34 percent among those who describe themselves as “very liberal,” according to the Emerson poll.

Still, there are signs that the race in New Hampshire remains fluid. Fifty-three percent of respondents said that they could still change their mind ahead of primary day, while 47 percent said they are loyal to their candidate of choice.

The Emerson College poll surveyed 657 New Hampshire Democratic voters from Jan. 13 to 16. It has a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.