Bloomberg's congressional endorsers grow to three

In a span of 24 hours, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg viewed as having best chance to beat Trump in betting market analysis Poll: Trump trails 2020 Democratic contenders in Michigan The Hill's 12:30 Report: Pelosi names impeachment managers as focus shifts to Senate MORE has picked up an additional pair of endorsements from the House: Rep. Stephanie Murphy Stephanie MurphyThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Pelosi plans to send impeachment articles next week The lawmakers who bucked their parties on the war powers resolution House passes measure seeking to limit Trump on Iran MORE (D-Fla.) and Rep. Harley Rouda Harley Edwin RoudaHouse Democrats launch effort to register minority voters in key districts Local infrastructure projects must embrace open competition The most expensive congressional races of the last decade MORE (D-Calif.).

Murphy's and Rouda's endorsements of Bloomberg come after Rep. Max Rose Max RoseBiden picks up endorsement of early O'Rourke backer Sean Maloney Bloomberg gets first congressional endorsement 2 Democrats say they voted against war powers resolution 'because it merely restated existing law' MORE (D-N.Y.) endorsed the former New York mayor earlier in the week, bringing his total of House endorsements to three.

"I think Mayor Bloomberg, whether it is as an executive or as mayor or as a philanthropist, is focused on achieving results, Murphy told Politico Thursday. "And I believe this country needs that approach.”

In a statement, Rouda cited the billionaire's record as mayor, saying "he’s a legendary businessman who also ran one of the nation’s largest and most complex cities, a city with a population larger than 39 states."

"He’s met payrolls, knows how to balance budgets, and understands the intricacies of our economy," he added.

The states that Rouda and Murphy represent — California and Florida, respectively — are both central to Bloomberg's unorthodox campaign strategy.

Since he entered the race late, Bloomberg won't be on the ballot for the first four primaries. Instead, his campaign has decided to focus on Super Tuesday. Not only is California a part of Super Tuesday, but it also boasts 415 national convention delegates, making it a crucial battleground for any Democratic candidate that wants to receive the party's nomination.

Florida's primary comes after Super Tuesday, and with 219 delegates, is another key state. According to Politico, Bloomberg, who has the largest campaign staff of any Democratic presidential hopeful, has invested heavily in the Sunshine State.

"In order to win Florida you need message and machine, and I think that Mayor Bloomberg has both,” Murphy told the publication.

“He is already making commitments to building that machine there, and I think that is critical.”