Sanders to headline Iowa event amid impeachment trial

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersEx-Obama official on Sanders-Warren feud: 'I don't think it played out well for either of them' Former Vermont Governor: Sanders 'will play dirty' Hill.TV's Krystal Ball rips Warren over feud with Sanders MORE (I-Vt.) is set to headline a campaign event in Iowa for his presidential bid next week in the middle of the Senate’s impeachment trial.

Sanders's campaign announced that he will hold a rally at the University of Northern Iowa on Wednesday evening, the day after the trial of President Trump Donald John TrumpLev Parnas implicates Rick Perry, says Giuliani had him pressure Ukraine to announce Biden probe Saudi Arabia paid 0 million for cost of US troops in area Parnas claims ex-Trump attorney visited him in jail, asked him to sacrifice himself for president MORE is set to kick off.

The senator is also slated to hold two events in Iowa on Monday, on the eve of the impeachment proceedings.

The campaign events come roughly two weeks before the Iowa caucuses, where polls show Sanders locked in a tight race with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenLev Parnas implicates Rick Perry, says Giuliani had him pressure Ukraine to announce Biden probe Ex-Obama official on Sanders-Warren feud: 'I don't think it played out well for either of them' Parnas says he doesn't think that Joe Biden did anything wrong regarding Ukraine MORE, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenEx-Obama official on Sanders-Warren feud: 'I don't think it played out well for either of them' Former Vermont Governor: Sanders 'will play dirty' Hill.TV's Krystal Ball rips Warren over feud with Sanders MORE (D-Mass.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegFormer insurance executive: 'Medicare for all' would eliminate jobs that are 'not needed' Buttigieg says he's proud to be a part of US system amid UK royal family drama Buttigieg asked about 'Mayo Pete' memes by New York Times ed board MORE (D).

The upcoming trial will put senators in Washington during the day six days a week, a dynamic that could prove a hinderance to Sanders, Warren and Sens. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders says he's concerned about lost campaign time during impeachment trial Sanders touts vote against Trump trade deal backed by primary rivals New Hampshire state lawmaker switches support from Warren to Klobuchar MORE (D-Minn.) and Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetSanders says he's concerned about lost campaign time during impeachment trial Sanders touts vote against Trump trade deal backed by primary rivals Team Trump criticizes Sanders for vote against USMCA MORE (D-Colo.) by keeping them from the trail.

Trump on Friday sought to exploit potential frustration among Democrats, accusing party leaders of deliberately diminishing Sanders's chances of winning the nomination by keeping him off the campaign trail.

"They are rigging the election again against Bernie Sanders, just like last time, only even more obviously," Trump tweeted. "They are bringing him out of so important Iowa in order that, as a Senator, he sit through the Impeachment Hoax Trial."

Sanders this week said he was concerned about losing time on the campaign trail during the weeks-long trial.

“I would rather be in Iowa today. There’s a caucus there in 2 1/2 weeks. I’d rather be in New Hampshire and Nevada and so forth. But I swore a constitutional oath as a United States senator to do my job and I’m here to do my job,” he said Thursday.