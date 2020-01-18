Environmental activists interrupt Buttigieg in New Hampshire

Environmental activists interrupted Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders to headline Iowa event amid impeachment trial Hill.TV's Krystal Ball on Sanders-Warren feud: 'Don't play to the pundits, play to voters' Poll: Sanders holds 5-point lead over Buttigieg in New Hampshire MORE at a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Friday questioning the finances for the Democratic candidate's White House bid.

Buttigieg was interrupted by singing protesters in Concord, N.H., who were holding signs claiming that he “Takes Money From Fossil Fuel Billionaires.”

“We are fighting for our future, something, something strong,” the protesters sang.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thanks for coming,” Buttigieg responded, pausing his remarks to address the protesters. “I can’t make out your song, but we definitely want the same things.”

“See some inaccurate information going on up here, so let’s just dispatch with that real quick,” Buttigieg added as he read the signs. “I’ve taken the fossil fuel pledge, and I am determined to bring about solutions on climate change.”

The pledge Buttigieg signed states, “I pledge not to take contributions over $200 from oil, gas, and coal industry executives, lobbyists, and PACs and instead prioritize the health of our families, climate, and democracy over fossil fuel industry profits.”

The Indiana Democrat has faced lingering questions over his campaign’s financing after Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders to headline Iowa event amid impeachment trial Hill.TV's Saagar Enjeti rips Sanders over handling of feud with Warren On The Money — Presented by Wells Fargo — Sanders defends vote against USMCA | China sees weakest growth in 29 years | Warren praises IRS move on student loans MORE (D-Mass.), another White House contender, called for him to make his fundraisers public and disclose his past clients from his time working for the consulting firm McKinsey. Buttigieg has since acceded to both demands.

The issue spilled onto the national stage at December’s primary debate after Warren hit Buttigieg for hosting a fundraiser at a so-called “wine cave” in Napa that was reportedly attended by investors in the fossil fuel industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

A summer fellow for Warren’s campaign tweeted that she and other activists “disrupted Pete Buttigieg in Concord.”

“Pete has taken money from Craig Hall, the chairman of a fossil fuel investment firm,” added Alison Frisella, referring to the host of the fundraiser in the wine cave. “We cannot trust Pete to stand for climate justice when he takes fossil fuel money.”

Today 37 of us from @RightsNH ,@NHYouthMovement , @350action , & @CPDAction disrupted Pete Buttigieg in Concord. Pete has taken money from Craig Hall, the chairman of a fossil fuel investment firm. We cannot trust Pete to stand for climate justice when he takes fossil fuel money. pic.twitter.com/WK7KpE67m4 — Alison Frisella (@alison_frisella) January 17, 2020

Buttigieg was also interrupted days ago at a campaign stop in Iowa by a local Black Lives Matter group.

The former South Bend, Ind., mayor has sought to cast himself as a moderate in the crowded primary field, drawing the ire of several activist groups who are angling for a progressive candidate like Warren or Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders to headline Iowa event amid impeachment trial Hill.TV's Saagar Enjeti rips Sanders over handling of feud with Warren On The Money — Presented by Wells Fargo — Sanders defends vote against USMCA | China sees weakest growth in 29 years | Warren praises IRS move on student loans MORE (I-Vt.) to win the 2020 Democratic nomination.