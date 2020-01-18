Newly elected New Jersey mayor to keep tabs on how much Trump rally will cost his city

A recently elected mayor of a Jersey Shore resort town said the city will refuse to incur any costs associated with an upcoming Trump campaign rally.

Pete Byron, the Democratic mayor of Wildwood, N.J., told NJ.com that he’s asked his public works department to keep tabs of any extra costs incurred during the rally, scheduled for Jan. 28. He plans to pass the tab to the local Republican Party.

“Do I think that our taxpayers should foot the bill for this? Absolutely not," he said. "I will do my best to get a final tally, and I will certainly pass that on to the local Republican organization, and I hope that we get some sort of reimbursement for the event.”

Cape May County Republican Party Chairman Marcus Karavan said mayor Byron should be “thanking President Trump Donald John TrumpNational Archives says it altered Trump signs, other messages in Women's March photo Dems plan marathon prep for Senate trial, wary of Trump trying to 'game' the process Democratic lawmaker dismisses GOP lawsuit threat: 'Take your letter and shove it' MORE for bringing tens of thousands of visitors to the Wildwoods who will be spending money in local hotels, bars, and restaurants.”

Ten U.S. cities have said the Trump campaign never reimbursed them for public safety costs associated with his campaign rallies. These costs often aren’t negotiated in a contract but are incurred as the city deploys resources as needed.