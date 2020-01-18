Sanders campaign knocks Biden on Social Security track record

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders to headline Iowa event amid impeachment trial Hill.TV's Saagar Enjeti rips Sanders over handling of feud with Warren On The Money — Presented by Wells Fargo — Sanders defends vote against USMCA | China sees weakest growth in 29 years | Warren praises IRS move on student loans MORE' (I-Vt.) campaign continued its battle with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders to headline Iowa event amid impeachment trial Hillicon Valley: Biden calls for revoking tech legal shield | DHS chief 'fully expects' Russia to try to interfere in 2020 | Smaller companies testify against Big Tech 'monopoly power' Hill.TV's Krystal Ball on Sanders-Warren feud: 'Don't play to the pundits, play to voters' MORE by criticizing Biden's track record on Social Security.

"Joe Biden should be honest with voters and stop trying to doctor his own public record of consistently and repeatedly trying to cut Social Security," Sanders' campaign manager Faiz Shakir said Saturday in a statement.

"The facts are very clear: Biden not only pushed to cut Social Security -- he is on tape proudly bragging about it on multiple occasions."

Shakir's comments are the latest salvo between the two candidates as the Iowa caucuses are less than a month away.

Earlier this week, hours before Tuesday's Democratic presidential primary debate in Des Moines, the Sanders campaign released a video that went after Biden's voting record on the Iraq War and more.

“Joe Biden voted and helped lead the effort for the war in Iraq, the most dangerous foreign policy blunder in the modern history of this country,” Sanders says in a CNN clip that's played in the video.

In the video Sanders' speechwriter David Sirota adds that Biden “not only helped Republicans pass the Iraq War resolution; he led the fight to help Republicans vote down Democratic amendments to limit that resolution."

The latest Monmouth poll has Biden leading the way in Iowa with 24 percent, while Sanders is in second at 18 percent.