Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Jayapal endorses Sanders

Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal Pramila JayapalHouse to investigate Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy Democrats don't expect to do 2020 budget House to vote Thursday on war powers resolution after Iran attacks MORE (D-Wash.) is endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden alleges Sanders campaign 'doctored video' to attack him on Social Security record Sanders campaign responds to Biden doctored video claims: Biden should 'stop trying to doctor' public record The Memo: Sanders-Warren battle could reshape Democratic primary MORE (I-Vt.) in the presidential race.

Jayapal said she plans to officially announce her endorsement Monday while campaigning with Sanders in Iowa, The Washington Post reported Sunday.

The campaign announced the same day that Jayapal will be joining Sanders at a Monday rally in Des Moines.

The congresswoman's endorsement comes just weeks before the first-in-the-nation Iowa Caucus.

Jayapal told the Post she’s backing Sanders because “he has a clarity on policy prescriptions that goes right to the heart of what working people need.”

She told the newspaper she’ll also be named a national health policy chair for the campaign and a Washington State chair.

Sanders has been battling with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Memo: Sanders-Warren battle could reshape Democratic primary Environmental activists interrupt Buttigieg in New Hampshire Pence to visit Iowa days before caucuses MORE (D-Mass.) for endorsements from progressive members of the party as they vie for the Democratic nomination.

Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Rep. Mark Pocan Mark William PocanCongressional Progressive Caucus co-chair endorses Sanders Democrats don't expect to do 2020 budget Rep. Collins says Democrats are 'in love with terrorists,' 'mourn Soleimani' MORE (D-Wis.) endorsed Sanders Thursday.

The Vermont senator also earned the backing of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAyanna Pressley's 'squad' of congresswomen offers support after she opens up about alopecia Here are the 10 senators who voted against Trump's North American trade deal Artist paints Michelle Obama, other women as battered in campaign against domestic violence MORE (D-N.Y.) last year. The high-profile endorsement helped boost Sanders support after his heart attack. Fellow freshmen Reps. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarAyanna Pressley's 'squad' of congresswomen offers support after she opens up about alopecia With surge in anti-Semitism, political leaders need to be aggressive and reflective in response Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair endorses Sanders MORE (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibHillicon Valley: Biden calls for revoking tech legal shield | DHS chief 'fully expects' Russia to try to interfere in 2020 | Smaller companies testify against Big Tech 'monopoly power' Michigan governor urges Zuckerberg to enforce community guidelines after hate speech, threats surface Ayanna Pressley's 'squad' of congresswomen offers support after she opens up about alopecia MORE (D-Mich.) also endorsed Sanders around the same time.

Ocasio-Cortez highlighted Jayapal’s announcement that she’ll be backing Sanders, tweeting that it’s a “really big deal.”

Really big deal - @PramilaJayapal has endorsed Bernie Sanders for President.



Pramila is a major leader in the House, carries the Medicare for All bill & co-chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus.



Both chairs of the Progressive Caucus have now endorsed Bernie Sanders. https://t.co/DPUjrFWTW3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 19, 2020

Warren, however, has had her fair share of high-profile progressives endorsements. Among them, are Rep. Joaquin Castro Joaquin CastroJoaquin Castro follows brother in backing Warren Rep. Castro to brother Julián: 'You've made your family and community proud' Hispanic Democrats demand flu vaccines for detained migrants MORE (D-Texas), as well as his brother Julián Castro who backed Warren after ending his own presidential bid.

Warren was also endorsed by freshman Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyAyanna Pressley's 'squad' of congresswomen offers support after she opens up about alopecia Ayanna Pressley opens up about having alopecia for first time, reveals bald head in interview Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair endorses Sanders MORE (D-Mass.), and liberal Rep. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump trial questions; civil Democratic debate House poised to hand impeachment articles to Senate House to vote Wednesday on sending articles of impeachment to Senate MORE (D-Md.) told The Hill he plans to formally endorse Warren soon.