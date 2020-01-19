Sanders says gender 'still an obstacle' for female politicians

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden alleges Sanders campaign 'doctored video' to attack him on Social Security record Sanders campaign responds to Biden doctored video claims: Biden should 'stop trying to doctor' public record The Memo: Sanders-Warren battle could reshape Democratic primary MORE (I-Vt.) said sexism remains a major obstacle for female candidates on the campaign trail, but added that other factors such as age could also be a disadvantage for candidates.

Asked during an interview with New Hampshire Public Radio if gender is "still an obstacle," Sanders responded, “The answer is yes."

But he noted that "everybody has their own sets of problems. I’m 78 years of age. That’s a problem."

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that some voters would likely say his competitor, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Memo: Sanders-Warren battle could reshape Democratic primary Environmental activists interrupt Buttigieg in New Hampshire Pence to visit Iowa days before caucuses MORE was too young for the job.

“I would just hope, very much, that the American people look at the totality of a candidate, not at their gender, at their sexuality, but at everything,” Sanders added.

Bernie to NHPR



Question: do you think that gender is still an obstacle for female politicians?



Sanders: Look, I, th- the answer is yes. But I think everybody has their own sets of problems. I’m 78 years of age. That’s a problem. pic.twitter.com/h7ztuYmCXJ — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) January 19, 2020

The interview comes in the wake of Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Memo: Sanders-Warren battle could reshape Democratic primary Environmental activists interrupt Buttigieg in New Hampshire Pence to visit Iowa days before caucuses MORE (D-Mass.) claiming Sanders privately told her he did not believe a woman could be elected president. Sanders has vehemently denied making the comment, and shortly after Warren made the claim, a 1988 clip emerged of Sanders saying he believed a woman could be elected president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders addressed the claim in the same interview, saying “I don’t want to get into it anymore other than to say I’ve always believed and I believe today that a woman can be elected president of the United States.”

“The world has changed, and to those people who think that a woman cannot be elected, you’re dead wrong,” he added.

Full verbatim of Bernie Sanders’s NHPR interview responses on electability: pic.twitter.com/SqkKVXl90v — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) January 19, 2020

Asked about Sanders’ comments, specifically pertaining to his own age as a disadvantage, Warren responded “I have no further comment on this...I have been friends with Bernie for a long time.”