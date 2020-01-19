George Conway group drops ad seeking to remind GOP senators of their 'sworn oaths' ahead of impeachment trial

A political action committee founded by George Conway George Thomas ConwayTrump suggests LBJ is in hell: 'He's probably looking down — or looking up' George Conway group releases ad targeting GOP senator: 'You're just another Trump servant' George Conway group releases first anti-Trump ad aimed at evangelicals MORE and other conservatives dedicated to helping make President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump's newest Russia adviser, Andrew Peek, leaves post: report Hawley expects McConnell's final impeachment resolution to give White House defense ability to motion to dismiss Trump rips New York City sea wall: 'Costly, foolish' and 'environmentally unfriendly idea' MORE a one-term president has released an ad seeking to remind Republican senators of their “sworn oaths” to uphold the Constitution ahead of the president’s impeachment trial in the upper chamber.

In the ad, which the Lincoln Project dropped Friday, the group accuses Trump of thinking he’s “above the law” and believing “he’s untouchable” before it takes aim at some of the president’s Republican allies in the Senate.

"Senate Republicans want to prove him right," the group says in the ad, which runs for roughly two minutes, while audio plays of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) saying last month that he would not be approaching Trump's trial in the upper chamber as an "impartial juror."

The ad also accuses Republican senators of having “forgotten their oaths” while playing comments from an interview Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamSunday shows preview: Lawmakers gear up for Senate impeachment trial Parnas pressure grows on Senate GOP Senate GOP mulls speeding up Trump impeachment trial MORE (R-S.C.) gave last month in which he said he had already “made up” his mind about Trump’s impeachment ahead of the trial in the Senate.

"I am trying to give a pretty clear signal I have made up my mind. I'm not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here," Graham said then while pledging to help the impeachment case against Trump “die quickly” after the House-passed impeachment articles reach the Senate.

The ad then urges viewers to sign on to a petition demanding that the GOP-led Senate conduct a fair impeachment trial while a 2008 clip of comments Vice President Pence made while serving in Congress plays in the background.

“This business of high crimes and misdemeanors goes to the question of whether or not the person serving as president of the United States put their own interests, their personal interests, ahead of public service,” he said in the clip. A number of Trump critics have pointed to the past remarks in recent months to make the case for why they believe Trump should be impeached over his dealings in the Ukraine.

A webpage for the petition calls on the Senate to conduct a fair impeachment trial and uphold “their sworn oaths to ‘support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.’”

“We demand Republican Senators consider the impeachment charges against Trump on their merits,” it adds.

The new ad is the latest in a series the group has launched targeting Trump and some of his Republican allies in recent weeks.

The first ad released by the conservative group earlier this month took aim at the president’s evangelical supporters, while another ad dropped by the group days later targeted just one senator, Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerRepublicans will pay on Election Day for politicizing Trump's impeachment Koch network could target almost 200 races in 2020, official says Hickenlooper raised .8 million for Colorado Senate bid in fourth quarter of 2019 MORE (R-Colo.).

The ad targeting Gardner called the Republican senator a Trump puppet and described him as “just another Trump servant: weak, frightened, impotent.”

The ads are all part of the group’s main mission, which is to help defeat Trump at the ballot box this year.