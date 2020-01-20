Warren now also knocking Biden on Social Security

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenNYT editorial board endorses Warren, Klobuchar for Democratic nomination for president Trump rails against impeachment in speech to Texas farmers Biden breaks away from 2020 pack in South Carolina MORE (D-Mass.) has joined Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersNYT editorial board endorses Warren, Klobuchar for Democratic nomination for president Trump rails against impeachment in speech to Texas farmers Biden breaks away from 2020 pack in South Carolina MORE (I-Vt.) in critiquing fellow Democratic presidential primary opponent Joe Biden Joe BidenNYT editorial board endorses Warren, Klobuchar for Democratic nomination for president Trump rails against impeachment in speech to Texas farmers Biden breaks away from 2020 pack in South Carolina MORE's Social Security record.

Warren appeared united with Sanders on hitting the former vice president's record after a couple of weeks of tension between the two liberal candidates.

“Bernie Sanders and I established the ‘Expand Social Security Caucus’ in the Senate,” Warren told Politico. “As a senator, Joe Biden had a very different position on Social Security, and I think everyone's records on Social Security are important in this election.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Her remarks follow a back-and-forth between the Biden and Sanders campaign over the moderate front-runner's record and Social Security.

Biden accused Sanders of doctoring a video of the former vice president lauding former Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanBiden alleges Sanders campaign 'doctored video' to attack him on Social Security record Sanders campaign responds to Biden doctored video claims: Biden should 'stop trying to doctor' public record The TRUST Act is a plot to gut Social Security behind closed doors MORE (R-Wis.) for proposing cuts to Social Security and Medicare in 2018, but Politico reported there is no evidence the Sanders campaign altered the video.

The Sanders campaign shot back after the accusation, with campaign manager Faiz Shakir saying Biden “should be honest with voters and stop trying to doctor his own public record of consistently and repeatedly trying to cut Social Security.”

Sanders speechwriter David Sirota later tweeted a separate video of Biden during his time in the Senate arguing for a freeze on federal spending programs like Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.

A Biden campaign proposal now calls for expanding Social Security.

The Biden campaign declined to comment on Warren’s comments.