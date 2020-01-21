Actor Michael Douglas endorses Bloomberg for president

Actor Michael Douglas is backing former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg, Steyer focus on climate change in effort to stand out I'm a conservative against Citizens United Trump scrambles to defend pre-existing conditions record amid ObamaCare lawsuit MORE in the presidential race.

Douglas announced his endorsement for the Democratic hopeful Tuesday, calling the late-entry to the 2020 field “one of the greatest candidates in the history of our elections.”

Douglas told People magazine he “hasn’t been this excited” about a candidate since President John F. Kennedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Douglas said he is “very proud” of the rest of the Democratic field, but worried a candidate too far left could divide the country.

“I don’t know if we are ready for a dramatic change in policies or if we’re working more just to fix some of the things that are wrong,” Douglas told the magazine. “A little tweaking might be in order and make audiences feel a little more secure before we have anything of a dramatic change taking place.”

The Bloomberg campaign confirmed the endorsement Tuesday morning to The Hill.

The actor also denounced some of the criticism Bloomberg has faced since entering the field late last year, largely centered on the billionaire self-funding his unconventional campaign that will skip the early voting states and focus on the Super Tuesday states.

“The fact that he doesn’t need people to pay for his campaign means that he doesn’t owe anybody,” Douglas told People. “Do I hope eventually that money in political campaigns will become a thing of the past? Certainly. I think Mike would be one of the first ones to say that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading progressive candidates Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive Former health insurance executive: Current system is bankrupting country The American disease and death bowls MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders apologizes to Biden for supporter's op-ed Jayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive Former health insurance executive: Current system is bankrupting country MORE (I-Vt.) have sworn off high-dollar donations to run grassroots campaigns, arguing that’s the way forward to make politicians accountable to voters not beholden to the wealthiest Americans.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocrats: McConnell impeachment trial rules a 'cover up,' 'national disgrace' Parnas pressure grows on Senate GOP Sanders defends vote against USMCA: 'Not a single damn mention' of climate change MORE (D-Calif.) took a swipe at the two billionaires in the race, Bloomberg and Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerBloomberg, Steyer focus on climate change in effort to stand out I'm a conservative against Citizens United Conservatives hit back on 2020 wealth tax proposals MORE, when she dropped out of the field in December over a lack of resources, noting that she’s “not a billionaire” and “can’t fund” her own campaign.

Douglas also offered a critique of former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegJayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive Former health insurance executive: Current system is bankrupting country Biden leads Democratic primary field in Iowa: poll MORE, another primary contender who is ahead of Bloomberg in most polls, while touting Bloomberg’s time as New York City mayor.

“I feel that all those years as mayor have really helped him with budgets,” Douglas told People. “With all respect to [Pete] Buttigieg, we’re talking about a city of 12 million people.”

Despite Bloomberg’s high name recognition, he faces an uphill battle in the primary after entering the field late. A RealClearPolitics average of national polls has him at 7 percent, trailing former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders apologizes to Biden for supporter's op-ed Jayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive White House appoints GOP House members to advise Trump's impeachment team MORE, Sanders, Warren and Buttigieg.