Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive Former health insurance executive: Current system is bankrupting country The American disease and death bowls MORE (D-Mass.) on Tuesday said she would establish an independent task force to investigate corruption in the Trump administration if she is to win the White House.

Warren’s “plan to restore integrity and competence to government after Donald Trump” was released one year ahead of the next presidential inauguration — and just hours before the start of Trump’s Senate impeachment trial on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Warren pledged to create an independent Justice Department Task Force to investigate “violations” of Trump administration officials of federal bribery laws, insider trading laws and other anti-corruption and public integrity laws.

Warren said she would also identify and end federal contracting arrangements “that arose as a result of corruption” in the Trump administration.

As part of the plan, Warren said she would ask for the resignations of all political appointees, including U.S. attorneys, with an exception only for positions necessary for continuity and national security during a transition.

Warren said she would announce her choices for cabinet members by Dec. 1 and will fully staff senior and mid-level White House positions by Inauguration Day. She pledged not to hire any current lobbyists, with a “cooling off” period of six years for corporate lobbyists and two years for non-corporate lobbyists.

A Warren cabinet will “reflect the energy and diversity of America,” including a cabinet of at least 50 percent women, according to the plan.

"As President, I will appoint people who want to fulfill the purposes of our government, not undermine it -- and that starts with some serious departures from the Trump Administration,” Warren said.

For example, she renewed her promise to appoint a secretary of education who has been a public school teacher.

The plan also includes a pledge to diversify recruitment to attract entry-level applicants and create new paid fellowship programs for federal jobs for people from marginalized communities and low-income applicants.

The plan was released two weeks out from the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses. Warren has been battling with surging progressive counterpart Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders apologizes to Biden for supporter's op-ed Jayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive Former health insurance executive: Current system is bankrupting country MORE (I-Vt.), as well as former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders apologizes to Biden for supporter's op-ed Jayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive White House appoints GOP House members to advise Trump's impeachment team MORE and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegJayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive Former health insurance executive: Current system is bankrupting country Biden leads Democratic primary field in Iowa: poll MORE ahead of the start of the primary voting season.