Poll: Sanders leads, Biden gains in New Hampshire

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders apologizes to Biden for supporter's op-ed Jayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive Former health insurance executive: Current system is bankrupting country MORE (I-Vt.) is leading the pack of Democratic presidential hopefuls in New Hampshire, but former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders apologizes to Biden for supporter's op-ed Jayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive White House appoints GOP House members to advise Trump's impeachment team MORE is gaining on him, according to a Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll released Tuesday.

The survey shows Sanders in the No. 1 spot with 16 percent support among likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire, holding steady since the same poll was conducted in November. Biden, meanwhile, placed second with 15 percent support — a 3-point gain since the November survey, which put him in a close fourth place.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegJayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive Former health insurance executive: Current system is bankrupting country Biden leads Democratic primary field in Iowa: poll MORE notched 12 points in the most recent New Hampshire poll, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive Former health insurance executive: Current system is bankrupting country The American disease and death bowls MORE (D-Mass.) fell into fourth place with 10 percent support.

ADVERTISEMENT

No other candidate registered in double digits. Former tech executive Andrew Yang Andrew YangAndrew Yang's wife, Evelyn Yang, calls for 'big structural change' at 4th annual Women's March DNC announces new criteria for New Hampshire debate Poll: Sanders holds 5-point lead over Buttigieg in New Hampshire MORE finished in fifth, with 6 percent support, while Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardButtigieg to attend MLK Day event in South Carolina after facing criticism Poll: Sanders holds 5-point lead over Buttigieg in New Hampshire Gabbard defeats man in push-up contest at New Hampshire town hall MORE (D-Hawaii) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharNew York Times editor: Warren, Klobuchar endorsement reflects 'extremely divided' Democratic Party Biden leads Democratic primary field in Iowa: poll Bloomberg says he would vote to convict Trump if he were a senator MORE (D-Minn.) notched about 5 percent.

The poll suggests that, just two weeks ahead of the New Hampshire primaries, the Democratic presidential race in the state remains fluid, with each of the top four candidates scoring within the survey’s 4.4-point margin of error.

At the same time, nearly a quarter of respondents — 24 percent — said they were still undecided about whom they would vote for. And nearly half of respondents — 47 percent — said there is still a chance that they change their mind before the primary.

New Hampshire may carry particular weight for Sanders. He represents Vermont in the Senate, giving him something of a neighbor status in New Hampshire. And he won the Granite State primary in 2016, besting Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDemocratic debates are magnet for lobbyists NYT editorial board endorses Warren, Klobuchar for Democratic nomination for president Sanders v. Warren is just for insiders MORE after his defeat in the Iowa caucuses.

But a strong performance in New Hampshire is also key for Warren, who, like Sanders, hails from a neighboring state.

Buttigieg was the candidate most frequently cited as voters’ second choice in the primary, with nearly 15 percent saying they would choose him if not for their No. 1 preference. Warren narrowly trailed him in that category, taking nearly 14 percent. Sanders and Biden took 12 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

The poll surveyed 500 likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire from Jan. 15-19. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.