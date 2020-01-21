Sanders cancels Iowa campaign event due to impeachment trial schedule

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders apologizes to Biden for supporter's op-ed Jayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive Former health insurance executive: Current system is bankrupting country MORE's (I-Vt.) presidential campaign announced Tuesday that it is canceling a campaign rally scheduled for Wednesday because of the Senate impeachment trial.

"Sen. Sanders will not be able to attend tomorrow’s rally due to the impeachment schedule in the U.S. Senate," the campaign's statement said. "However, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezJayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive NYT editorial board endorses Warren, Klobuchar for Democratic nomination for president Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Jayapal endorses Sanders MORE (D-N.Y.) will host campaign events in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids and Ames on Friday and Saturday."

The progressive freshman lawmaker, who has campaigned for Sanders before, will be at University of Iowa Friday and in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning.

The House is on recess this week and returns to session Monday.

On Saturday night, Ocasio-Cortez will join Sanders for a campaign rally in Ames.

The Iowa caucuses, the first vote of the primary calendar, are on Feb. 3.