'I Like Bernie' hashtag trends after Clinton criticizes Sanders

Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders apologizes to Biden for supporter's op-ed Jayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive Former health insurance executive: Current system is bankrupting country MORE (I-Vt.) on Tuesday caused "#ILikeBernie" to lead the list of trending terms in the U.S. on Twitter after former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDemocratic debates are magnet for lobbyists NYT editorial board endorses Warren, Klobuchar for Democratic nomination for president Sanders v. Warren is just for insiders MORE sharply criticized him.

The hashtag appeared to be a response to Clinton's assertion in an upcoming Hulu documentary that "no one" on Capitol Hill "likes" Sanders, calling him a career politician who has failed to achieve legislative gains.

"Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician," Clinton says in the documentary. "It's all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it."

Sanders supporters responded by pointing out that any animosity that other lawmakers feel towards Sanders would only help him among Democrats tired of moderates on Capitol Hill.

Hillary Clinton: “Nobody likes him...”



Me: “You mean except for teachers, nurses, farmers, truck drivers, food service workers, construction workers…”



HillaryClinton: “Yeah. Like I said, nobodies.” #ILikeBernie pic.twitter.com/vYWCKKdwVQ — Clark Feels The Bern (@Clarknt67) January 21, 2020

One endorser of Sanders's campaign, Akron, Ohio, city councilwoman Tara Samples, pointed out a letter Clinton sent to Sanders in the waning days of the 2016 election thanking him for his support in the general election following his primary defeat.

Sometimes we need a reminder as to who doesn't like us. #ILikeBernie pic.twitter.com/cxlQHlzN9J — Tara L. Samples (@TaraLSamples) January 21, 2020

Sanders himself responded to Clinton's comments, as well, telling The Hill in an emailed statement, “My focus today is on a monumental moment in American history: the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. Together, we are going to go forward and defeat the most dangerous president in American history.”