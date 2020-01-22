Sanders holds four-point lead on Biden in new California poll

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders holds four-point lead on Biden in new California poll Sanders, Biden campaigns ramp up attacks over Social Security Biden endorsed by four more members of Congressional Black Caucus MORE (I-Vt.) is leading the crowded Democratic primary field in California, according to a new poll from the University of Southern California's Rossier School of Education/PACE.

The survey showed Sanders with a 28 percent lead among California voters who said they planned to vote in the Democratic primary. Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders holds four-point lead on Biden in new California poll Senate blocks push to subpoena Bolton in impeachment trial Sanders, Biden campaigns ramp up attacks over Social Security MORE follows in second place at 24 percent support.

Sanders lost the state in 2016 to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSanders holds four-point lead on Biden in new California poll Gabbard knocks Clinton's jab at Sanders: 'This isn't high school' Hill.TV's Krystal Ball rips op-ed comparing Sanders supporters to those of Trump MORE in the presidential primary, coming in at roughly 46 percent of the vote.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders holds four-point lead on Biden in new California poll Sanders, Biden campaigns ramp up attacks over Social Security Hill.TV's Saagar Enjeti: NYT dual endorsement could hurt Warren, Klobuchar MORE garnered 12 percent support, while former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders holds four-point lead on Biden in new California poll Yang highlights outsider status in Iowa ad ahead of caucuses Pollster: Environment, income inequality drive Sanders support among young voters MORE came in at eight percent.

California is one of several states to hold their nominating contest on Super Tuesday, which takes place on March 3rd. The delegate-rich state is set to allocate 495 delegates based on the primary's outcome, making the state a must-win state for presidential hopefuls.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergSanders holds four-point lead on Biden in new California poll Biden endorsed by four more members of Congressional Black Caucus How Citizens United altered America's political landscape MORE, who launched his campaign in November, has poured resources in to California and other Super Tuesday states, spending roughly $24 million on ads in California. Yet the USC Rossier poll showed Bloomberg with six percent in the state.

Andrew Yang Andrew YangSanders holds four-point lead on Biden in new California poll Yang highlights outsider status in Iowa ad ahead of caucuses Pollster: Environment, income inequality drive Sanders support among young voters MORE garnered five percent support, followed by Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerSanders holds four-point lead on Biden in new California poll How Citizens United altered America's political landscape Overnight Energy: Trump at Davos joins effort to plant 1 trillion trees | Trump says he doesn't know 'very angry' Greta Thunberg | New details on GOP climate plan | Trump withdraws water supply rule MORE at three percent support. Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders holds four-point lead on Biden in new California poll Hill.TV's Saagar Enjeti: NYT dual endorsement could hurt Warren, Klobuchar McConnell keeps press in check as impeachment trial starts MORE (D-Minn.) came in at 2 percent.

The USC Rossier poll was conducted on January 3–10, 2020 among 2,000 California voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.19 percentage points.