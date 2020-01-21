Biden goes viral with elevator selfie

A clip of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders apologizes to Biden for supporter's op-ed Jayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive White House appoints GOP House members to advise Trump's impeachment team MORE taking a selfie with an elevator operator on his way to a meeting with The New York Times’s editorial board has garnered more than three times the views of the newspaper’s opinion videos for Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive Former health insurance executive: Current system is bankrupting country The American disease and death bowls MORE (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharNew York Times editor: Warren, Klobuchar endorsement reflects 'extremely divided' Democratic Party Biden leads Democratic primary field in Iowa: poll Bloomberg says he would vote to convict Trump if he were a senator MORE (D-Minn.), the recipients of a dual endorsement from the board.

“I love you, you’re like, my favorite,” the operator, who identifies herself as Jacquelyn, says in the clip, before the former vice president thanks her and asks if she wants to take a picture.

“You are awesome, oh my God,” she replies.

“Honored to have won Jacquelyn's endorsement,” Biden tweeted, accompanied by the clip, the day after the Times announced its endorsement of Klobuchar and Warren.

Honored to have won Jacquelyn's endorsement. pic.twitter.com/tGpNZjXacu — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2020

At press time, the video had received 186,700 views. Warren and Klobuchar's videos received 26,100 views and 15,000 views, respectively.

Updated at 1:52 p.m.