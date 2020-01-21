Warren ad claims Trump fears her most

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive Former health insurance executive: Current system is bankrupting country The American disease and death bowls MORE's campaign has released a new ad seeking to portray the Massachusetts Democrat as the candidate President Trump Donald John TrumpSanders apologizes to Biden for supporter's op-ed Jayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive Democrats: McConnell impeachment trial rules a 'cover up,' 'national disgrace' MORE is most scared of facing in the general election.

The 30-second ad posted on Twitter by the Iowa branch of Warren's campaign features a vignette of clips of MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell Lawrence Francis O'DonnellTrump points to stock market gains: 'How are your 409K's doing?' Buttigieg: Harris 'deserves to be under anybody's consideration' for vice president Lawmakers, social media users praise photo of Pelosi confronting Trump MORE and other media members and commentators stating that the Trump campaign sees her as a threat.

“He’s done everything he can for the wealthy and well-connected,” Warren said in the ad. “I’m Elizabeth Warren and I approve this message because I’m going to beat him and be a president who works for you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She’ll take on Trump, and she’ll win. @ewarren’s new Iowa ad will have you fired up for big, structural change. pic.twitter.com/mbJpZ58GGx — Iowa for Warren (@IAforWarren) January 21, 2020

The ad comes just weeks before the Iowa caucus and was released as the impeachment trial against Trump begins in the Senate, with Warren and several other Democrats running for president – Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders apologizes to Biden for supporter's op-ed Jayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive Former health insurance executive: Current system is bankrupting country MORE (I-Vt.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharNew York Times editor: Warren, Klobuchar endorsement reflects 'extremely divided' Democratic Party Biden leads Democratic primary field in Iowa: poll Bloomberg says he would vote to convict Trump if he were a senator MORE (D-Minn.) and Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetSanders to headline Iowa event amid impeachment trial On The Money — Presented by Wells Fargo — Sanders defends vote against USMCA | China sees weakest growth in 29 years | Warren praises IRS move on student loans Klobuchar on missing campaigning for impeachment: 'I can do two things at once' MORE (D-Colo.) – in Washington, D.C., for the proceedings.

Warren is competing for support in Iowa against several Democratic contenders and a recent poll by the Des Moines Register and CNN found her in second place in the Hawkeye State behind Sanders among likely Democratic caucus goers.

That poll was conducted before the most recent Democratic debate in Des Moines, which featured a clash between Warren and Sanders over their conflicting recollections of a 2018 meeting in which Warren claims Sanders told her he didn't believe a woman could win the presidency. Sanders has vehemently denied making such a statement.

Warren's ad released Tuesday seeks to put a focus on the Massachusetts senator taking on Trump and echoes an argument several of her rivals have made that they are best positioned to take on the president in November.