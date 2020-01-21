Sanders on Clinton comments: 'On a good day, my wife likes me'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders apologizes to Biden for supporter's op-ed Jayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive Former health insurance executive: Current system is bankrupting country MORE (I-Vt.) briefly addressed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDemocratic debates are magnet for lobbyists NYT editorial board endorses Warren, Klobuchar for Democratic nomination for president Sanders v. Warren is just for insiders MORE’s comments that “no one likes” the presidential candidate Tuesday, telling ABC News that “on a good day, my wife likes me.”

“On a good day, my wife likes me, so let’s clear the air on that one,” Sanders said when asked by reporters to respond to the remark.

“Secretary Clinton is entitled to her point of view,” he added. “My job today is to focus on the impeachment trial. My job today is to put together a team that can defeat the most dangerous president in the history of the United States of America.”

Asked why Clinton was “still talking about 2016,” Sanders responded, “That is a good question, ask her.”

A statement from the Sanders campaign issued earlier Tuesday did not directly address Clinton’s comments in an upcoming documentary that “nobody likes him” or “wants to work with him” in the Senate.

“My focus today is on a monumental moment in American history: the impeachment trial of Donald Trump Donald John TrumpSanders apologizes to Biden for supporter's op-ed Jayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive Democrats: McConnell impeachment trial rules a 'cover up,' 'national disgrace' MORE,” Sanders said. “Together, we are going to go forward and defeat the most dangerous president in American history.”

The comments were first reported by The Hollywood Reporter in an interview the site had with the former Democratic presidential nominee. In the interview, Clinton also criticized the "culture" that surrounds the Vermont senator, pointing to his leadership team and the online "Bernie Bros."

"It's not only him, it's the culture around him. It's his leadership team. It's his prominent supporters. It's his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women," she said.

The hashtag #ILikeBernie trended on Twitter in the wake of the recent report.