Biden campaign releases video to explain 'what really happened in Ukraine'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders apologizes to Biden for supporter's op-ed Jayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive White House appoints GOP House members to advise Trump's impeachment team MORE’s presidential campaign on Tuesday released a video purporting to explain “what really happened in Ukraine” as the campaign pushes back on expected GOP arguments during President Trump Donald John TrumpSanders apologizes to Biden for supporter's op-ed Jayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive Democrats: McConnell impeachment trial rules a 'cover up,' 'national disgrace' MORE's impeachment trial in the Senate.

In the four-minute video, Biden’s rapid response director Andrew Bates calls former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin “the embodiment of the corruption that has been hurting Ukraine’s government for a very long time” and cites calls for his firing from the international community and Republican senators.

“Joe Biden is the person who got him out of office. It was a monumental, international, bipartisan, anti-corruption victory,” Bates says in the video, noting that Sens. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonTrump lawyers urge senators to swiftly acquit Trump in impeachment trial Hillicon Valley: Barr asks Apple to unlock Pensacola shooter's phone | Tech industry rallies behind Google in Supreme Court fight | Congress struggles to set rules for cyber warfare with Iran | Blog site Boing Boing hacked Congress struggles on rules for cyber warfare with Iran MORE (R-Wis.), Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanHillicon Valley: Biden calls for revoking tech legal shield | DHS chief 'fully expects' Russia to try to interfere in 2020 | Smaller companies testify against Big Tech 'monopoly power' Bipartisan group of senators introduces legislation to boost state cybersecurity leadership Senate approves Trump trade deal with Canada, Mexico MORE (R-Ohio) and then-Sen. Mark Kirk Mark Steven KirkWhy Republicans are afraid to call a key witness in the impeachment inquiry Ex-Rep. Duffy to join lobbying firm BGR Bottom Line MORE (R-Ill.) all signed onto the effort.

The aide called claims by Trump that Biden’s efforts to remove Shokin were an attempt to protect his son Hunter Biden from investigation “horses---t,” noting that Shokin’s removal was official U.S. policy and that Shokin "wasn't investigating" Burisma, the natural gas company on whose board the younger Biden sat.

Take a seat, grab yourself a drink, and listen to our campaign’s Rapid Response Director @AndrewBatesNC explain what really happened in Ukraine. #TeamJoe pic.twitter.com/y82fcTGNvK — Team Joe ⛄️(Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) January 21, 2020

The video comes shortly after a memo to media organizations by the Biden campaign calling on journalists not to reference allegations against Biden without also saying they have been debunked.

“[Trump’s] objective was to pressure the Ukrainian government into spreading a malicious and conclusively debunked conspiracy theory: that Vice President Biden engaged in wrongdoing when he executed official United States policy to remove a corrupt prosecutor from office,” communications director Kate Bedingfield wrote in the memo to reporters and editors.

Trump and his GOP allies in Congress have repeatedly criticized Biden for calling for the Ukrainian prosecutor's firing. Biden and his son, meanwhile, have both denied any wrongdoing and no evidence has emerged that the then-vice president acted with his son's interests in mind.