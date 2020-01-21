Biden endorsed by four more members of Congressional Black Caucus

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders apologizes to Biden for supporter's op-ed Jayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive White House appoints GOP House members to advise Trump's impeachment team MORE added four new endorsements from members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) on Tuesday, bolstering his support among the key congressional group.

Democratic Reps. Frederica Wilson Frederica Patricia WilsonTeacher's union leader: DeVos is 'a cautionary tale' of presidential impact on public education Democratic lawmaker tears into DeVos: You're 'out to destroy public education' Democrats lash out at DeVos over proposed changes to loan forgiveness plan MORE (Fla.), Alcee Hastings Alcee (Judge) Lamar HastingsThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by UANI — Dramatic day as House heads toward impeachment vote Democrat unveils bill requiring banks to identify suspicious activity related to guns Ethics panel investigating Rep. Hastings over relationship with staffer MORE (Fla.), Sanford Bishop (Ga.) and Donald Payne (N.J.) joined 11 other members of the CBC in backing Biden, bringing the total number of endorsements from the group for the former vice president to 15.

No other 2020 candidate has garnered more than one endorsement from the body, which holds a sizable amount of sway in Washington.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmakers cited Biden’s electability against President Trump Donald John TrumpSanders apologizes to Biden for supporter's op-ed Jayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive Democrats: McConnell impeachment trial rules a 'cover up,' 'national disgrace' MORE and his experience during his eight years in the Obama administration when explaining their endorsements.

“This election is about the future of our country and making sure that our children inherit a country that works for all of us. Our candidate needs to have the strength to beat Donald Trump and the heart to bring this country together, for the sake of our children. That is why I’m proud to endorse Joe Biden for President of the United States, a leader that I know will put our families and children first,” said Wilson.

“Joe Biden has the experience, vision, and heart to reunify our country after four years of Donald Trump. I’ve known Joe for years. I know that he is ready to take on the job as Commander-in-Chief on day one,” added Hastings.

The endorsements bring the total number of members of Congress endorsing Biden to 36.

The announcement of the endorsements comes the same day that Rep. Bobby Rush Bobby Lee RushLawmaker calls for hearing into MLB cheating scandal Hillicon Valley: Facebook to still allow misinformation in ads under new rules | New child privacy bill in House | Election vendors support more federal oversight House lawmakers introduce bill to protect children's privacy online MORE (D-Ill.), another CBC member, announced his endorsement for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg, Steyer focus on climate change in effort to stand out I'm a conservative against Citizens United Trump scrambles to defend pre-existing conditions record amid ObamaCare lawsuit MORE in the Democratic White House race.

Biden has often touted his strong support among African American lawmakers and voters during his campaign, hoping support among the crucial voting bloc could help serve as a firewall in several southern States with heavily black primary electorates.

Forty-eight percent of Democratic-leaning black voters say Biden is their first choice in the primary race in a Washington Post-Ipsos national poll released earlier this month, with many citing his tenure as President Obama’s vice president. Another 20 percent said Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders apologizes to Biden for supporter's op-ed Jayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive Former health insurance executive: Current system is bankrupting country MORE (I-Vt.) is their first choice, while no other candidate broke double digits in the poll.