Biden wins endorsement of Sacramento mayor

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders joins Biden atop 2020 Democratic field: poll The Hill's Morning Report - Trump trial begins with clashes, concessions Trump says impeachment lawyers were 'really good' MORE won the endorsement of Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg (D) Wednesday as he tries to rack up support in the Super Tuesday state of California.

“Throughout my career, I’ve seen Joe Biden unite people in common cause to deliver real solutions for families struggling with kitchen table issues. From expanding affordable housing to access to quality health care, I know Joe has the experience and know-how to bridge divides and build a brighter future at a crossroads moment for our country,” Steinberg said in a statement circulated by Biden’s White House campaign.

“Californians rejected Donald Trump Donald John TrumpRouhani says Iran will never seek nuclear weapons Trump downplays seriousness of injuries in Iran attack after US soldiers treated for concussions Trump says Bloomberg is 'wasting his money' on 2020 campaign MORE to the tune of four million votes, and, with Joe, we can finally put an end to his cynical attacks on our state, its people and its progress. I’m proud to endorse Joe for President — he’ll be a leader for all Americans.”

Steinberg had endorsed Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisRep. Bobby Rush endorses Bloomberg's White House bid Actor Michael Douglas endorses Bloomberg for president Democrats: McConnell impeachment trial rules a 'cover-up,' 'national disgrace' MORE (D-Calif.) before she dropped out of the 2020 race.

The Sacramento mayor joins Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D), Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia (D), Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinRoberts under pressure from both sides in witness fight Senate opens Trump impeachment trial Democrats ask if US citizens were detained at border checkpoints due to Iranian national origin MORE (D-Calif.) and several members of California’s House delegation in endorsing Biden.

The Golden State is set to be a key primary battleground, allocating an eye-popping 415 pledged delegates — the most of any state — on its March 3 primary.

Polling shows Biden in a tightly packed top tier in the California primary with Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders joins Biden atop 2020 Democratic field: poll The Hill's Morning Report - Trump trial begins with clashes, concessions Trump on Clinton's Sanders comments: 'She's the one that people don't like' MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders joins Biden atop 2020 Democratic field: poll The Hill's Morning Report - Trump trial begins with clashes, concessions Hillary Clinton tears open wound with her attack on Sanders MORE (D-Mass.). The RealClearPolitics polling average in the state shows Biden with 23.5 percent, Sanders with 23.3 percent and Warren at 20.8 percent.