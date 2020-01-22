Ocasio-Cortez knocks Biden: He 'helped sell the invasion of Iraq' and 'spent years working to cut Social Security'

Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), a longtime supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders joins Biden atop 2020 Democratic field: poll The Hill's Morning Report - Trump trial begins with clashes, concessions Trump on Clinton's Sanders comments: 'She's the one that people don't like' MORE (I-Vt.), on Wednesday took up his criticism of 2020 primary rival and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders joins Biden atop 2020 Democratic field: poll The Hill's Morning Report - Trump trial begins with clashes, concessions Trump says impeachment lawyers were 'really good' MORE's record on Social Security and the Iraq War.

The progressive congresswomen's message was a retweet of one that Sanders put out Tuesday night that includes an audio clip of Biden talking about cutting Social Security as well as other entitlements, such as Medicaid.

Sanders's own tweet comes after his campaign released a video ad before last week's Democratic presidential primary debate in Des Moines in which Biden says that Medicare and Social Security should be on the table as part of efforts to reduce the deficit.

Over the weekend, Biden told supporters at a rally that the Sanders campaign "doctored" the video. Sanders denied the allegation and demanded that Biden apologize.

According to PolitiFact , the Sanders campaign's video wasn't doctored but was taken out of context.

"The Sanders campaign plucked out what Biden said about [former House Speaker Paul ] Ryan, but ignored the complete passage which showed that Biden wanted Social Security and Medicare protected, and to accomplish that goal would require making changes to the tax code," the fact-checker noted.

On Wednesday, Biden reiterated this.

"I find it amazing that we go back and look at statements and many of them, most of them [are] taken out of context of 10, 30, 35 years ago," the Democratic primary front-runner said during an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

"It's like me going back and pointing out how Bernie voted against the Brady Bill five times while I was trying to get it passed when he was in the House, or how he voted to protect gun manufacturers," Biden continued. "He's made up for that, he's indicated that was [the] past."

Biden also firmly denied the notion that he would cut Social Security if he was elected president.



"My support for Social Security has been solid my entire career," Biden said. "I did join with a lot of other Democrats to make sure we fix Social Security."