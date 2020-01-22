Biden wins Iron Workers union endorsement

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders joins Biden atop 2020 Democratic field: poll The Hill's Morning Report - Trump trial begins with clashes, concessions Trump says impeachment lawyers were 'really good' MORE on Wednesday picked up an endorsement from the International Association of Bridge, Structural and Ornamental Iron Workers.

In a statement announcing its decision, the 130,000-member union said it believed that a Biden administration would “invest heavily in transportation infrastructure and manufacturing across the country.” It also pointed to Biden’s experience with passing infrastructure legislation in Congress and his commitment to workers’ rights.

“Biden is the only presidential candidate who has passed an infrastructure bill in Congress and administered an infrastructure stimulus in the White House,” the union wrote. “He took the lead on releasing the first infrastructure plan among Democratic candidates, offering the best value for the building trades.”

In November Biden rolled out a $1.3 trillion infrastructure plan to invest in electric car-charging stations, high-speed railroads, clean energy research and other infrastructure.

Though President Trump Donald John TrumpRouhani says Iran will never seek nuclear weapons Trump downplays seriousness of injuries in Iran attack after US soldiers treated for concussions Trump says Bloomberg is 'wasting his money' on 2020 campaign MORE made infrastructure a priority during his first year in office, the issue remains in limbo; Democratic leaders and Trump agreed on a $2 trillion infrastructure package last April, but lawmakers have yet to agree on how to pay for it.

Biden’s latest union endorsement comes after rival Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders joins Biden atop 2020 Democratic field: poll The Hill's Morning Report - Trump trial begins with clashes, concessions Trump on Clinton's Sanders comments: 'She's the one that people don't like' MORE (I-Vt.) received endorsements from two key state organizations this month. Members of the New Hampshire chapter of the Service Employees International Union broke ranks with its national leadership and backed the Vermont senator in the Democratic primary.

Sanders also won the support of a key California union: the University Professional and Technical Employees (UPTE) union. The move was welcome news for the Sanders campaign as it looks to drum up support ahead of Super Tuesday.

Both Biden and Sanders are considered to be among the top picks for union endorsements in the 2020 Democratic race.

The Iron Workers union cited Biden’s long relationship with unions as another reason for its endorsement. The union previously threw its support behind Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump trial begins with clashes, concessions Trump on Clinton's Sanders comments: 'She's the one that people don't like' Hillary Clinton tears open wound with her attack on Sanders MORE in the 2016 presidential election.

“Vice President Biden has proven again and again that he is a friend to union ironworkers,” said Iron Workers General President Eric Dean. “We need a president who will defend rights and jobs of American workers, and Joe Biden will be that president.”