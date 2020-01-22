Impeachment trial forces senators to scrap fundraisers

The impeachment trial of President Trump Donald John TrumpRouhani says Iran will never seek nuclear weapons Trump downplays seriousness of injuries in Iran attack after US soldiers treated for concussions Trump says Bloomberg is 'wasting his money' on 2020 campaign MORE is keeping some senators from fundraising events ahead of a busy election year.

Senate Republicans, in particular, have had to postpone a few Washington fundraisers because their attendance is required at the trial.

A fundraiser set for Wednesday night for Sen. Dan Sullivan Daniel Scott SullivanSenators inch forward on federal privacy bill Romney, Collins, Murkowski only Senate GOP holdouts on Graham's impeachment resolution GOP worries it's losing impeachment fight MORE (R-Alaska), who is running for reelection this year, was postponed around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to an email obtained by The Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

The "Small Dinner benefiting Alaskans for Dan Sullivan" was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. "Requested Contribution: $1,000 PAC or $500 Personal to Attend, $2,000 PAC or $1,000 Personal to Host," the invite read. The campaign has another dinner for Sullivan set for Jan. 28.

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneySenate Republicans muscle through rules for Trump trial Senate blocks push to subpoena Bolton in impeachment trial Impeachment trial begins with furor over rules MORE’s (R-Utah) PAC also postponed its “Believe in America Kick-off Reception,” set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, around 10 a.m., according to an email obtained by The Hill.

The Romney PAC event had suggested donations of $1,000 for PACs and $500 personal contributions.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee PAC was also forced to cancel a fundraiser this week. PAC Director Megan Becker sent an email around 1 p.m. on Tuesday postponing a fundraiser for that evening at 6 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump admin releases trove of documents on Ukrainian military aid The Hill's Morning Report - Trump trial begins with clashes, concessions What to watch for on Day 2 of Senate impeachment trial MORE (R-Ky.) and Sen. Todd Young Todd Christopher YoungIran resolution supporters fear impeachment will put it on back burner Senate GOP's campaign arm hauls in million in 2019 Sens. Kaine, Lee: 'We should not be at war with Iran unless Congress authorizes it' MORE (R-Ind.) were slated to attend that event.

The scrapped fundraisers highlight how the impeachment trial has scrambled the schedules and campaign plans for many candidates, most notably those Senate Democrats who are running for president.

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders joins Biden atop 2020 Democratic field: poll The Hill's Morning Report - Trump trial begins with clashes, concessions Trump on Clinton's Sanders comments: 'She's the one that people don't like' MORE (I-Vt.), who is seeking the Democratic nomination, announced Tuesday that it was canceling a rally in Iowa scheduled for Wednesday because of the trial. But the campaign said that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezHillary Clinton responds to backlash: 'I will do whatever I can to support our nominee' Klobuchar dismisses White House lawyer's jab about Democrats wanting to be in Iowa The Hill's 12:30 Report: Rules fight sets stage for first day of Trump trial MORE (D-N.Y.) would attend two events later in the week in the state.

Trump's impeachment trial officially began Tuesday, and senators faced a late night on day one, with the proceedings going through midnight and ending early Wednesday morning. Senators could face more long nights and Saturday sessions. This week, the Democratic House managers have 24 hours over three days to present their case. President Trump's lawyers will be afforded the same amount time.

There are other fundraisers later this week, but it is unclear if the trial will affect them as well. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) is set to hold a fundraising dinner with members of the Democratic caucus in Philadelphia on Thursday. Leigh Parker Pross, mid-Atlantic finance director of the DSCC, did not respond to The Hill’s request about whether the event would go on.