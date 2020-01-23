California Democrat Christy Smith launches first TV ad in bid for Katie Hill's former House seat

California state Assemblywoman Christy Smith (D) is launching her first TV ad for her bid to fill a House seat vacated by former Rep. Katie Hill Katherine (Katie) Lauren HillCalifornia Democrat Christy Smith launches first TV ad in bid for Katie Hill's former House seat Cenk Uygur updates on Congressional campaign, how I will call out corporate politicians in Washington GOP leaders encourage retiring lawmakers to give up committee posts MORE (D-Calif.).

The new ad titled "Access," exclusively shared with The Hill Wednesday, focuses primarily on access to healthcare. The Democrat shares the story of her mother, a lifelong nurse, who died after being unable to afford insulin to treat her diabetes and heart disease.

“I’ll work with both parties to make healthcare affordable, protect people with preexisting conditions and lower drug costs,” Smith says in the ad. “My mom couldn’t afford the medicine and care she needed, I’m running for Congress to make sure you can.”

The ad will air district-wide on TV as well as on digital platforms. Combined, it’s a six-figure ad campaign.

Smith backs a plan to create a “public health insurance option for anyone who wants it,” according to her campaign website.

Healthcare has been a highly debated topic heading into the 2020 elections, with Democratic candidates' races up and down the ballot proposing various degrees of public healthcare options.

The state assemblywoman is the most prominent Democrat running in California's 25th Congressional District race. She is backed by California Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D) and Kamala Harris (D), as well as Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

Smith faces several challengers, including progressive founder of The Young Turks Cenk Uygur, as a Democrat, as well as several Republicans.

GOP candidates in the field include former Rep. Steve Knight (Calif.), whom Hill unseated in 2018 and former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos, who served 12 days in prison after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI.

Candidates from both parties will be on the same ballot on March 3, the day of the California congressional and presidential primaries. If no candidate secures a simple majority, the top two candidates will advance to a May 12 election.