Graham hauls in record $3.9 million in fourth quarter

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamRestlessness, light rule-breaking and milk spotted on Senate floor as impeachment trial rolls on Senator-jurors who may not be impartial? Remove them for cause Broad, bipartisan rebuke for proposal to pull troops from Africa MORE (R-S.C.) raised $3.9 million for his reelection bid in the fourth quarter of 2019, a total that his campaign said represents the largest single-quarter fundraising haul in South Carolina history.

The total eclipses the previous record that Graham set in the third quarter of 2019. During those three months, Graham raised $3.3 million, more than any other Republican senator.

The three-term senator's campaign has $10.3 million on hand as it moves into 2020. The total also represents the most a state or federal candidate has ever raised in South Carolina history, his campaign said.

“We are floored by the record-breaking support from our grassroots army,” Graham campaign manager Scott Farmer said in a statement. “South Carolinians are incredibly grateful that Senator Graham is leading the fight to confirm a record number of conservative judges, to keep the U.S. economy booming, and to keep Americans safe by defeating our enemies abroad.”

The announcement comes just weeks after Graham's Democratic challenger announced another impressive fundraising haul in the fourth quarter. Jaime Harrison, a Democratic National Committee official and former chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, announced earlier this month that his campaign raised more than $3.5 million during the last three months of 2019.

Harrison's campaign touted the total as the most a South Carolina Democratic challenger has ever raised. He will start 2020 with about $4.6 million cash on hand.

Harrison launched his Senate campaign last May, saying that he was mounting the effort because Graham "traded his moral compass for petty political gain."

Despite the impressive fundraising haul, Harrison faces an uphill climb against Graham, who has positioned himself as one of the top Senate allies of President Trump Donald John TrumpMnuchin knocks Greta Thunberg's activism: Study economics and then 'come back' to us The Hill's Morning Report - House prosecutes Trump as 'lawless,' 'corrupt' What to watch for on Day 3 of Senate impeachment trial MORE. Trump won South Carolina by 14 points in 2016. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, also lists Graham's seat as solid Republican.