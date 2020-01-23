Marianne Williamson says she supports Yang in Iowa caucuses

Former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonPatrick backs reparations in unveiling 'Equity Agenda for Black Americans' Marianne Williamson drops out of 2020 race Bill Press: Don't forget about Amy MORE said she supports entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangBiden leads Sanders by 7 in new national poll Sanders joins Biden atop 2020 Democratic field: poll Sanders holds 4-point lead on Biden in new California poll MORE in the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses.

Williamson in a series of Instagram posts on Wednesday said she is backing Yang because of his “self-confidence, levity and positivity” in the hopes of getting him past the early primaries.

"I’m lending my support to Andrew in Iowa, hopefully to help him get past the early primaries & remind us not to take ourselves too seriously," she posted. "We need that this year."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Andrew’s personality is like a tuning fork realigning us with something we need to retrieve, taking us back to a more innocent time, making us remember to chuckle," she added.

She clarified that she was not endorsing anyone officially, while maintaining that the priority is defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpMnuchin knocks Greta Thunberg's activism: Study economics and then 'come back' to us The Hill's Morning Report - House prosecutes Trump as 'lawless,' 'corrupt' What to watch for on Day 3 of Senate impeachment trial MORE's reelection bid.

“We won’t beat Trump only on the issues; if that were the case, he wouldn’t be president today,” she wrote. “We will beat him by forging an emotional connection with the American people that is more compelling than his. Self-confidence, levity and positivity are exactly what America has lost and needs to regain.”

The self-help author also gave a nod to Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTensions between McConnell and Schumer run high as trial gains momentum Sanders wants one-on-one fight with Biden Biden, Sanders tax plans would raise less revenue than claimed: studies MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - House prosecutes Trump as 'lawless,' 'corrupt' Tensions between McConnell and Schumer run high as trial gains momentum Sanders wants one-on-one fight with Biden MORE (I-Vt.), but added they will “make it past Iowa and beyond” and “don’t need my help” right now.

She specifically said she could sense Warren’s “warmth and kindness” when she met her, but added that the Massachusetts senator "seems to be one of those women ... who are just too damned scared to show the world who we really are.”

“People do not just make an intellectual decision who they’ll vote for,” she wrote. “I hope Elizabeth will let the country see more of who she is, not just hear more of what she’d do.”

Williamson dropped out of the presidential race earlier this month saying her campaign would not be able to earn enough support “to elevate our conversation any more than it is now.”