San Francisco mayor endorses Bloomberg

San Francisco Mayor London Breed endorsed former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergThe Hill's Morning Report - House prosecutes Trump as 'lawless,' 'corrupt' The US's digital future is being led by tech finance in New York Steyer spokesperson: 'I don't think necessarily that Tom has bought anything' MORE in the 2020 presidential race on Thursday, saying he was the best placed to beat President Trump Donald John TrumpMnuchin knocks Greta Thunberg's activism: Study economics and then 'come back' to us The Hill's Morning Report - House prosecutes Trump as 'lawless,' 'corrupt' What to watch for on Day 3 of Senate impeachment trial MORE in the general election.

“He has the ability to beat Donald Trump this November, and that is of the most concern to me," Breed told the San Francisco Chronicle.

“If there was someone else who could [beat Trump], I would be supporting them," she continued but added she would support whoever wins the party's nomination.

Breed also cited Bloomberg's “track record of what he’s done as New York City mayor and what he’s done afterward has been significant.”

The mayor said she would advise Bloomberg's campaign on a number of issues including employment, climate change, and housing.

Breed's endorsement is the latest for Bloomberg, who has scored his first congressional endorsements earlier this month from Reps. Stephanie Murphy Stephanie MurphyRep. Bobby Rush endorses Bloomberg's White House bid Sanders, Warren battle for progressive endorsements Bloomberg's congressional endorsers grow to three MORE (D-Fla.), Harley Rouda Harley Edwin RoudaRep. Bobby Rush endorses Bloomberg's White House bid Sanders, Warren battle for progressive endorsements Overnight Energy: Appeals court tosses kids' climate suit | California sues Trump over fracking | Oversight finds EPA appointees slow-walked ethics obligations MORE (D-Calif.), Max Rose Max RoseMixed feelings on war power limits: Lawmakers and vet candidates Rep. Bobby Rush endorses Bloomberg's White House bid Citizens United decision weathers 10 years of controversy MORE (D-N.Y.), and Bobby Rush Bobby Lee RushBiden endorsed by four more members of Congressional Black Caucus Rep. Bobby Rush endorses Bloomberg's White House bid Lawmaker calls for hearing into MLB cheating scandal MORE (D-Ill.)

While Bloomberg will not be on the ballot for the first four Democratic nominating contests, his campaign has poured resources into the Super Tuesday states on March 3.

Bloomberg has hired over 800 staffers, including 500 field organizers across 30 states since entering the crowded primary in November.