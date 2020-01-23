Republican group calls for 'President Pence' amid impeachment trial

A GOP group headed by former Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol is calling on the Senate to oust President Trump Donald John TrumpMnuchin knocks Greta Thunberg's activism: Study economics and then 'come back' to us The Hill's Morning Report - House prosecutes Trump as 'lawless,' 'corrupt' What to watch for on Day 3 of Senate impeachment trial MORE and confirm Vice President Pence as his successor.

In a press release, Defending Democracy Together spokesman Tim Miller highlighted the creation of presidentpence.com, a website that encourages visitors to show support for Pence, whom the site describes as a "lifelong conservative Republican" who "doesn't grab women by ... anything."

An ad released alongside the website adds that Pence doesn't "brag about sexually assaulting women."

"President Trump’s defenders have endlessly repeated the preposterous claim that impeaching and removing a president undoes an election, as if that weird inauguration and the midterm elections where Republicans got throttled never happened," Miller said.

"Removing the President doesn’t overturn the election. It won’t put Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonCollins walks impeachment tightrope Hill.TV's Saagar Enjeti rips Sanders for 'inability to actually fight with bad actors' in party Hill.TV's Krystal Ball knocks Clinton's 'mean girl' comments against Sanders MORE or Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSekulow indicates White House not interested in motion to dismiss impeachment articles Overnight Health Care: Trump restores funding for Texas program that bars Planned Parenthood | Trump to attend March for Life | PhRMA spent record on 2019 lobbying Key House committee chairman to meet with Mnuchin on infrastructure next week MORE in the White House. Instead it will give us President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceUS officials, world leaders arrive in Israel for World Holocaust Forum Pence attends sermon where bishop says 'demonic spirit' is behind homosexual attraction Mike Pence invoked a racist president and a scoundrel senator to defend Trump — did he even know it? MORE. And while Pence isn’t the president of anyone’s dreams, he isn’t Donald Trump either. So there’s that," he continued.

Kristol, one of the president's "Never Trump" conservative critics, has also worked to support 2020 primary challengers to Trump, a move that has earned little support among mainstream Republicans.

Former Rep. Joe Walsh Joe WalshWalsh plans protest at RNC headquarters over 'nakedly anti-Democratic' primary cancellations Pelosi announced as lead guest on season premiere of 'Real Time with Bill Maher' Rep. Collins says Democrats are 'in love with terrorists,' 'mourn Soleimani' MORE (Ill.) and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld William (Bill) WeldWeld says Trump wants reporters to 'roam free' in Iran, but not US Trump primary challengers left off Wisconsin ballot Bannon: 'We need the Republican establishment on board' to reelect Trump MORE are both seeking to prise the GOP nomination from Trump, but several state Republicans parties have moved to make Trump the only candidate on their ballot.