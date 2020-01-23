Warren confronted by man at campaign event over tuition reimbursement

A man confronted Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTensions between McConnell and Schumer run high as trial gains momentum Sanders wants one-on-one fight with Biden Biden, Sanders tax plans would raise less revenue than claimed: studies MORE (D-Mass.) after a campaign event in Grimes, Iowa, earlier this week to vent frustration that her promise to wipe out student loan debt would not reimburse him for the tuition that he’d already paid.

Conservatives on Thursday were circulating video of the exchange, which appeared to take place as Warren mingled with supporters following a town hall in Iowa.

Senator Elizabeth Warren is confronted by a father who worked double shifts to pay for his daughters education and wants to know if he will get his money back. pic.twitter.com/t2GGbAnG08 — Eddie Donovan (@EddieDonovan) January 21, 2020

“My daughter is in school,” the man said. “I saved all my money just to pay my student loans. Can I have my money back?”

“Of course not,” Warren responded.

“So you want to help those who don't save any money and the ones that do the right thing get screwed?” he responded.

The man went on to say that his friend makes more money than him and instead of paying off his loans, the friend bought a car and went on expensive vacations.

“I saved my money,” the man said. “He made more than I did. I worked a double shift, worked extra ... so you’re laughing at me.”

“No I’m not,” Warren responded.

“Yes that’s exactly what you’re doing,” the man said. “We did the right thing and we get screwed.”

Warren has vowed to cancel existing student loan debt for about 42 million Americans on her first day in office if she’s elected president. She has separately introduced a bill to forgive up to $50,000 in loan debt for those with a total household income below $100,000.

Warren has also proposed eliminating tuition at public universities.

The candidate says she would pay for the plan through a wealth tax that would impact about 75,000 high-earning families.

A recent Hill-Harris X poll found that a majority of voters, 58 percent, support the idea of free state college and canceling student debt.