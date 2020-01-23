CNN cancels next week's Iowa town halls

CNN announced on Thursday it canceled its Democratic presidential town halls ahead of the Iowa caucuses next month, citing the Senate impeachment schedule.

A spokesperson for the network said CNN was working to reschedule the town halls, which were originally slated to be held on Jan. 28 and 29 at Drake University and were set to feature back-to-back appearances by seven of the top Democratic contenders.

The cancellation comes as Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - House prosecutes Trump as 'lawless,' 'corrupt' Tensions between McConnell and Schumer run high as trial gains momentum Sanders wants one-on-one fight with Biden MORE (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTensions between McConnell and Schumer run high as trial gains momentum Sanders wants one-on-one fight with Biden Biden, Sanders tax plans would raise less revenue than claimed: studies MORE (D-Mass.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBiden leads Sanders by 7 in new national poll Sanders joins Biden atop 2020 Democratic field: poll The Hill's Morning Report - Trump trial begins with clashes, concessions MORE (D-Minn.) and Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetWarren ad claims Trump fears her most Sanders to headline Iowa event amid impeachment trial On The Money — Presented by Wells Fargo — Sanders defends vote against USMCA | China sees weakest growth in 29 years | Warren praises IRS move on student loans MORE (D-Colo.) returned to Capitol Hill this week to take part in the trial of President Trump Donald John TrumpMnuchin knocks Greta Thunberg's activism: Study economics and then 'come back' to us The Hill's Morning Report - House prosecutes Trump as 'lawless,' 'corrupt' What to watch for on Day 3 of Senate impeachment trial MORE.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trial has upended other plans on the campaign trail ahead of the Iowa caucus on Feb. 3. Sanders's campaign announced on Tuesday that it was canceling a rally scheduled for Wednesday due to the trial.

"Sen. Sanders will not be able to attend tomorrow’s rally due to the impeachment schedule in the U.S. Senate," the campaign's statement said. "However, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezSanders wants one-on-one fight with Biden Impeachment trial forces senators to scrap fundraisers Ocasio-Cortez knocks Biden: He 'helped sell the invasion of Iraq' and 'spent years working to cut Social Security' MORE (D-N.Y.) will host campaign events in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids and Ames on Friday and Saturday."

The senators running for president are taking full advantage of their surrogates, as well as using the weekend to travel to Iowa.

Warren's campaign said on Thursday that Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness would join Warren for a town hall in Cedar Rapids on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez and progressive filmmaker Michael Moore are slated to join Sanders in Iowa on Sunday.

Klobuchar will return to Iowa on Saturday for events through Sunday.