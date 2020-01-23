Kellyanne Conway knocks Biden, talks up Sanders in Wash Post op-ed

Presidential counselor and 2016 Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth Conway'Emotion' from Trump's legal team wins presidential plaudits George Conway says Senate GOP knows Trump is 'guilty': 'What are they afraid of?' Kellyanne Conway: Martin Luther King would oppose impeaching Trump MORE knocked former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - House prosecutes Trump as 'lawless,' 'corrupt' What to watch for on Day 3 of Senate impeachment trial Sanders wants one-on-one fight with Biden MORE in a Washington Post op-ed on Thursday while touting Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - House prosecutes Trump as 'lawless,' 'corrupt' Tensions between McConnell and Schumer run high as trial gains momentum Sanders wants one-on-one fight with Biden MORE’s (I-Vt.) prospects in the Democratic presidential race.

Conway argued in the op-ed that Democratic “leaders and primary voters have been seduced into the trap of focusing on electability” when it comes to Biden, while maintaining that they should be turning to Sanders if concerned about electability.

"In fact, if Democrats were serious about electability, they’d nominate the guy who actually won primary contests and proved he can play David to Goliath in key places four short years ago," Conway wrote, referring to Sanders's 2016 presidential bid.

The Trump aide went on to highlight Sanders's position near the top of primary polls and his fundraising hauls in the previous quarter, noting that he has "outlasted candidates who were media darlings and more in the mold of 'transformative' and 'historic.' "

Meanwhile, the White House official claimed that Democratic voters "are buying" Biden's assertion that he alone can beat Trump, while also downplaying the idea of "electability" in the 2020 race, arguing that "[c]andidate Trump showed that so-called electability is no match for electricity and a relentless focus on the electoral college."

Conway's op-ed, which Trump shared on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, comes after the president last week accused Democrats of seeking to undermine Sanders's chances of winning the party's presidential nomination by keeping him off the campaign trail for the Senate impeachment trial.

"They are rigging the election again against Bernie Sanders, just like last time, only even more obviously," Trump tweeted. "They are bringing him out of so important Iowa in order that, as a Senator, he sit through the Impeachment Hoax Trial."

They are rigging the election again against Bernie Sanders, just like last time, only even more obviously. They are bringing him out of so important Iowa in order that, as a Senator, he sit through the Impeachment Hoax Trial. Crazy Nancy thereby gives the strong edge to Sleepy... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

Trump regularly weighs in on the Democratic White House race, offering his assessment for how candidates are faring as well as his predictions on who will win.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTensions between McConnell and Schumer run high as trial gains momentum Sanders wants one-on-one fight with Biden Biden, Sanders tax plans would raise less revenue than claimed: studies MORE (Mass.) and several other Democrats have made the case that they are the candidate Trump most fears heading toward the November election.

Biden and Sanders have led most recent national polls.

The latest Monmouth University survey found Biden leading the Democratic field with 30 percent support, followed by Sanders at 23 percent and Warren at 14 percent, while a CNN poll released this week found Sanders edging past Biden 27 to 24 percent among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents.