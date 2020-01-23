Biden leads Democratic primary field nationally: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - House prosecutes Trump as 'lawless,' 'corrupt' What to watch for on Day 3 of Senate impeachment trial Sanders wants one-on-one fight with Biden MORE is leading the Democratic presidential primary field, according to a new national poll.

Biden is supported by 24 percent of registered Democrats and independents, based on a Reuters-Ipsos poll released Thursday.

Biden is closely trailed by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - House prosecutes Trump as 'lawless,' 'corrupt' Tensions between McConnell and Schumer run high as trial gains momentum Sanders wants one-on-one fight with Biden MORE (I-Vt.), who has 20 percent support, based on the poll.

Both candidates saw an uptick in support from a Reuters-Ipsos poll released last month that showed Biden with 19 percent support and Sanders at 14 percent support.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTensions between McConnell and Schumer run high as trial gains momentum Sanders wants one-on-one fight with Biden Biden, Sanders tax plans would raise less revenue than claimed: studies MORE (D-Mass.) maintained her third place spot behind Sanders, at 12 percent. It’s a 3-point increase in support for Warren since last month’s poll.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergThe Hill's Morning Report - House prosecutes Trump as 'lawless,' 'corrupt' The US's digital future is being led by tech finance in New York Steyer spokesperson: 'I don't think necessarily that Tom has bought anything' MORE’s support increased by 6 points to 10 percent, leapfrogging ahead of former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Hill's Morning Report - House prosecutes Trump as 'lawless,' 'corrupt' Sanders wants one-on-one fight with Biden Overnight Defense: Trump downplays troops' concussion injuries in Iran attack | Dems offer case against Trump on day two of trial | UN links Saudis to hack of Bezos' phone MORE at 7 percent. Buttigieg’s support increased 1 point since last month’s poll.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBiden leads Sanders by 7 in new national poll Sanders joins Biden atop 2020 Democratic field: poll The Hill's Morning Report - Trump trial begins with clashes, concessions MORE (D-Minn.) is behind them at 3 percent, based on the poll.

The results of the national poll were released less than two weeks before primary voting season will kick off with the Iowa caucus. The poll, however, indicates the ranking may change.

Only 43 percent of registered voters surveyed said they are locked in on their choice, based on the poll.

The Reuters-Ipsos poll surveyed 1,108 adults, including 545 people who identified as registered voters and affiliated either as an independent or a Democrat. The results have a credibility interval of about 5 percentage points.