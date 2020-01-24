DCCC to run ads tying 11 House Republicans to Trump remarks on entitlements

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) is targeting 11 House Republicans over remarks President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff pleads to Senate GOP: 'Right matters. And the truth matters.' Anita Hill to Iowa crowd: 'Statute of limitations' for Biden apology is 'up' Sen. Van Hollen releases documents from GAO investigation MORE made at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week that suggested he could consider budget cuts to entitlements.

The ads target 11 districts where Democrats think they have a chance of picking up seats in this year's elections. One is held by Rep. Jeff Van Drew Jeff Van DrewHouse revives agenda after impeachment storm Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers gear up for Senate impeachment trial Democratic challenger on Van Drew's party switch: 'He betrayed our community' MORE (R-N.J.), a former Democrat who switched parties last month over Trump's impeachment.

The six-second videos, which feature no audio, appear with the caption, “Trump’s turning his back on seniors. Will Washington Republicans follow his lead?”

At Davos, Trump in response to a question about whether entitlements could ever be considered for cuts said he was willing to take a look at them.

“We have tremendous growth. We’re going to have tremendous growth. This next year I — it’ll be toward the end of the year. The growth is going to be incredible. And at the right time, we will take a look at that,” he said.

“We're going to look,” he added when asked specifically about if he would explore the option of cutting Medicare.

On Thursday, Trump appeared to try to walk back those remarks, tweeting that he would save Social Security, another entitlement that came under question given his remarks in Davos.

The DCCC ads, which will be featured on Facebook, target Van Drew and fellow GOP Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickHouse revives agenda after impeachment storm Former Pennsylvania Rep. Fitzpatrick dead at 56 Republicans came to the table on climate this year MORE (Pa.), Scott Perry Scott Gordon PerryKoch network could target almost 200 races in 2020, official says Overnight Health Care: New drug price hikes set stage for 2020 fight | Conservative group to spend M attacking Pelosi drug plan | Study finds Medicaid expansion improved health in Southern states Conservative group to spend M attacking Pelosi's drug pricing plan MORE (Pa.), Ann Wagner Ann Louise WagnerGOP can beat Democrats after impeachment — but it needs to do this one thing Group of veterans call on lawmakers to support impeachment, 'put country over politics' Mnuchin expresses concerns about proposed taxes on financial trades MORE (Mo.), Lee Zeldin Lee ZeldinRepublicans take aim at Nadler for saying GOP senators complicit in 'cover-up' The Hill's Morning Report - Trump trial begins with clash over rules White House appoints GOP House members to advise Trump's impeachment team MORE (N.Y.), Don Bacon (Neb.), Jaime Herrera Beutler Jaime Lynn Herrera BeutlerDemocrats launch bilingual ad campaign off drug pricing bill The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by AdvaMed — House panel delays impeachment vote until Friday House passes sweeping Pelosi bill to lower drug prices MORE (Wash.), Steve Chabot Steven (Steve) Joseph ChabotKoch network could target almost 200 races in 2020, official says Judiciary Committee abruptly postpones vote on articles of impeachment Parties clash as impeachment articles move closer to House vote MORE (Ohio), Ross Spano Vincent (Ross) Ross SpanoLawmakers honor JFK on 56th anniversary of his death GOP Rep. Ross Spano under investigation by Justice Department House Ethics Committee reviewing two GOP lawmakers over campaign finance MORE (Fla.), John Katko John Michael KatkoBezos phone breach escalates fears over Saudi hacking House Democrats request briefings on Iranian cyber threats from DHS, FCC US officials, lawmakers warn of potential Iranian cyberattacks MORE (N.Y.) and Fred Upton Frederick (Fred) Stephen UptonThe rise of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2019 The Memo: Impeachment's scars cut deep with Trump, say those who know him Hillary Clinton defends Dingell as 'everything that Trump is not' MORE (Mich.).

All 11 Republicans represent districts the DCCC has added to their target list of seats they hope to flip in November.

“Voters deserve to know if House Republicans will also blindly support his plan to gut Medicare,” DCCC Spokesperson Robyn Patterson said in an exclusive statement to The Hill. “Americans now face a clear choice between Democrats who are fighting to lower drug prices — and Washington Republicans who won’t stop attacking their health care.”