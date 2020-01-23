Yang: Trump followers 'kind of like me'

Entrepreneur and Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangBiden leads Sanders by 7 in new national poll Sanders joins Biden atop 2020 Democratic field: poll Sanders holds 4-point lead on Biden in new California poll MORE joked Thursday that he is President Trump Donald John TrumpMnuchin knocks Greta Thunberg's activism: Study economics and then 'come back' to us The Hill's Morning Report - House prosecutes Trump as 'lawless,' 'corrupt' What to watch for on Day 3 of Senate impeachment trial MORE’s “worst nightmare” heading into the 2020 elections and that his supporters “kind of like me.”

“You know who’s figured out that I’m the worst nightmare for Donald Trump in the general? Donald Trump,” Yang said at a town hall in Iowa Thursday.

Yang continued, saying that the president has “tweeted about every candidate in the field except for me,” for three reasons.

“One, he knows his followers kind of like me,” Yang said, though he did not immediately provide any evidence of his claim. “Two, I’m better at the internet than he is.”

“And the third reason is that most of his most potent attacks are what? You’re a corrupt politician. You’re a creature of D.C. Like none of that stuff works on me," the entrepreneur continued, referencing the president’s frequent attacks against longtime Washington figures.

.@AndrewYang says Donald Trump has figured out that he's his "worst nightmare" in the general election.



"He has tweeted about every candidate in the field except for me....He knows his followers kind of like me....I am better at the internet than he is." pic.twitter.com/Zc2CLyynfW — Musadiq Bidar (@Bidar411) January 23, 2020

CBS News reporter Musadiq Bidar shared footage of Yang’s statements.

Yang attended five town hall events in Iowa on Thursday, speaking in Dubuque, Clinton, Davenport, Muscatine and Wapello. He is polling in sixth place among the slate of Democratic candidates, according to a RealClearPolitics average.

Yang touted his status as a political outsider in a new ad in the Hawkeye State less than two weeks before the Iowa caucuses. In the ad, which is the result of a $500,000 media buy, Yang says an outsider could defeat Trump in the 2020 election.

“I’m the only candidate to build a nonprofit that created thousands of jobs in places from St. Louis to Baltimore,” he said. “More than any other candidate, I know how to build a 21st century economy that rewrites the rules so they work for you.”

“The hard truth is we won’t beat Donald Trump with what’s coming out of Washington today — old ideas and angry rhetoric. Donald Trump is a symptom of a broken system. To defeat him, we need someone with experience tackling the economic challenges of our time. I’ve done that,” he added.

