Harris weighing Biden endorsement: report

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCalifornia Democrat Christy Smith launches first TV ad in bid for Katie Hill's former House seat Steyer spokesperson: 'I don't think necessarily that Tom has bought anything' Biden wins endorsement of Sacramento mayor MORE (D-Calif.) is considering backing former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - House prosecutes Trump as 'lawless,' 'corrupt' What to watch for on Day 3 of Senate impeachment trial Sanders wants one-on-one fight with Biden MORE in the Democratic presidential primary, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Multiple Democratic officials familiar with the California senator’s deliberations told the Times she’s weighing the option of backing her former primary opponent.

The officials told the Times the potential endorsement would not be likely until after the Senate impeachment trial that kicked off this week.

Harris’s spokesman Chris Harris told the Times the senator “remains focused on the ongoing impeachment trial.”

“No decisions have been made about whether she will endorse, which candidate, nor when an endorsement decision will be made,” he said.

Chris Harris was not immediately available for comment when contacted by The Hill.

The Democrats close to Harris told the Times she wanted to carefully consider the potential effect of her endorsement and is mindful of her two female colleagues in the race, Sens. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBiden leads Sanders by 7 in new national poll Sanders joins Biden atop 2020 Democratic field: poll The Hill's Morning Report - Trump trial begins with clashes, concessions MORE (D-Minn.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTensions between McConnell and Schumer run high as trial gains momentum Sanders wants one-on-one fight with Biden Biden, Sanders tax plans would raise less revenue than claimed: studies MORE (D-Mass.).

Biden has praised Harris since she ended her presidential campaign in early December, despite some tense moments between the two earlier in the primary.

Shortly after she dropped out, he told reporters “of course” he would consider the senator as a running mate.

"Sen. Harris has the capacity to be anything she wants to be. I mean it sincerely,” he said at the time.

"She is solid. She can be president someday herself. She can be the vice president. She can go on to be a Supreme Court justice. She can be an attorney general. She has enormous capability," he continued.