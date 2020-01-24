Warren campaign lays out path to victory in 2020

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHarris weighing Biden endorsement: report Biden, Sanders contend for top place in new national poll Biden leads Democratic primary field nationally: poll MORE's (D-Mass.) presidential campaign rolled out a memo demonstrating her path to the Democratic nomination on Friday, downplaying the significance of the early state contests just over a week out from the Iowa caucuses.

The memo maps out the campaign's strategy aimed at obtaining the 2,000 delegates needed to secure the nomination, with a particular focus on the later states in the primary.

"The four early states contests are just the beginning," Warren's campaign manager, Roger Lau, wrote in a memo to supporters. "Starting last fall, we began putting staff on the ground in critical Super Tuesday states like California and Virginia, talking with voters and building support for Elizabeth Warren's candidacy."

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Lau said the campaign plans to maintain its staff and office presence in Iowa after next month's caucuses. Lau said that the campaign had momentum needed to win the general election in mind as the reasoning for sustaining staff.

"For states that will be part of Elizabeth Warren's path to victory in the Electoral College, it's especially critical that we don't lose momentum or stall the infrastructure after the primary has passed when we have a chance to keep building for the even bigger contest in November," Lau said.

Lau also pointed to the campaign's "robust staff footprint" in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. He specifically touted the more than 1,000 campaign staff members across the country in 31 states and Washington, D.C.

The memo comes as Warren has plateaued in a number of polls out of Iowa and New Hampshire and has since been overshadowed by fellow progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden, Sanders contend for top place in new national poll Biden leads Democratic primary field nationally: poll Warren calls for Brazil to drop charges against Glenn Greenwald MORE (I-Vt.).

A Des Moines Register–CNN poll released earlier this month showed Sanders leading the crowded field at 20 percent support and Warren at 17 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warren also appears to be trailing nationally.

A Monmouth University survey released this week showed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSchiff pleads to Senate GOP: 'Right matters. And the truth matters.' Anita Hill to Iowa crowd: 'Statute of limitations' for Biden apology is 'up' Sen. Van Hollen releases documents from GAO investigation MORE at 30 percent support nationally, with Sanders at 23 percent support and Warren at 14 percent.

However, Lau said in the memo the campaign expects to nomination process to be lengthy and will sustain itself "well past Super Tuesday and stay resilient no matter what breathless media narratives come when voting begins."