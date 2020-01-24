Joe Rogan says he's probably voting for Bernie Sanders

Popular podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan said that he will most likely vote for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden, Sanders contend for top place in new national poll Biden leads Democratic primary field nationally: poll Warren calls for Brazil to drop charges against Glenn Greenwald MORE (I-Vt.) in the upcoming Democratic presidential primary, saying the White House hopeful has been “insanely consistent his entire life.”

“Him as a human being, when I was hanging out with him, I believe in him, I like him, I like him a lot,” Rogan said on “The Joe Rogan Experience” while speaking with New York Times columnist Bari Weiss.

“Look, you could dig up dirt on every single human being that’s ever existed if you catch them in their worst moment and you magnify those moments and you cut out everything else and you only display those moments,” Rogan continued.

“That said, you can’t find very many with Bernie. He's been insanely consistent his entire life. He’s basically been saying the same thing his whole life. And that in and of itself is very a powerful structure to operate from.”

Sanders is touting the video clip of the interview on social media.

“I think I'll probably vote for Bernie... He’s been insanely consistent his entire life. He’s basically been saying the same thing, been for the same thing his whole life. And that in and of itself is a very powerful structure to operate from.” -Joe Rogan pic.twitter.com/fuQP0KwGGI — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 23, 2020

The significance of Rogan’s apparent endorsement caused the clip to begin trending in the United States, with more than 111,000 tweets using his name.

Some criticized Sanders for accepting the endorsement given past comments Rogan has made mocking the transgender community and feminists.

Joe Rogan is a transphobic bigot who shills for quackery and cuddles up to dangerous racists.



Appearing on his show is bad but understandable. Publicising his endorsement is indefensible. https://t.co/A1ZcPWtFGM — bernie & warren are both good (@mikeyfranklin) January 24, 2020

Listen to me now, and I can’t believe I have to say it: no Dem needs Joe Rogan’s base to defeat Trump.



We also don’t need to capitulate to homophobia and transphobia (which btw *kills* people *smacks forehead*) for any reason.



This is foul, justifying stuff. No way around it. — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) January 24, 2020

Joe Rogan today, Richard Spencer tomorrow? David Duke?



If we’re for throwing minorities under the bus to win over the white working class is that the next step?



We’ve said for years the anti-identity politics, class over race argument would lead to this. — Marcus H. Johnson (@marcushjohnson) January 24, 2020

Some also criticized Rogan interviewing far-right commentators, such as former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulous and InfoWars founder Alex Jones, and giving them access to his wide platform.

Joe Rogan regularly gives a platform to hateful people like Milo Yiannopoulos, Alex Jones, James Damore and Steven Crowder. He mainstreams sexist, racist, homophobic and transphobic rhetoric + people.



His endorsement of Bernie is an embarrassment, not a point of pride. https://t.co/KTnzP6ODCa — Ella Dawson (@brosandprose) January 24, 2020

Additionally, a clip of a 2013 Rogan podcast began to circulate on social media in which he talked about his experience going to see the movie “Planet of the Apes” in a black neighborhood.

“We get out, we’re giggling, ‘We’re going to go see Planet of the Apes,’ We walk in to Planet of the Apes. We walked into Africa,” Rogan said, before clarifying that there was “no white people in the theater.”

“Planet of the Apes didn’t take place in Africa, that was a racist thing for me to say,” he added.

Watch Joe Rogan, who endorsed Bernie, compare Black People to "The Planet of the Apes."



Bernie's campaign sure attracts Openly Racists jerks. pic.twitter.com/yX79yDKT7O — ⚖️Bernie Sanders Will Never Be President ⚖️ (@KHiveQueenB) January 24, 2020

But others have also said that it makes sense why Sanders would tout the endorsement as he seeks to win votes in the Democratic primary.

New York Times opinion columnist Michelle Goldberg said it "seems obvious" why Sanders would share Rogan's positive comments.

"One premise of his campaign is that he can win some number of alienated men with reactionary social views to the left, and this is proof of concept," she wrote.

Sanders has previously been a guest on Rogan’s podcast, which has more than 7.29 million subscribers and reportedly gets 190 millions downloads a month.

The pair got into a quippy conversation in August in which Sanders pledged to tell American public anything he learns about aliens or UFOs if elected into the White House.

Fellow Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang Andrew YangBiden, Sanders contend for top place in new national poll Yang: Trump followers 'kind of like me' Hillicon Valley — Presented by Philip Morris International — Bezos phone breach raises fears over Saudi hacking | Amazon seeks to halt Microsoft's work on 'war cloud' | Lawmakers unveil surveillance reform bill MORE and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardHillicon Valley — Presented by Philip Morris International — Bezos phone breach raises fears over Saudi hacking | Amazon seeks to halt Microsoft's work on 'war cloud' | Lawmakers unveil surveillance reform bill Hill.TV's Saagar Enjeti defends Tulsi Gabbard's lawsuit against Hillary Clinton Twitter CEO declined to host Tulsi Gabbard fundraiser: report MORE (D-Hawaii) have also appeared on the program.