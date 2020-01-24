Harris on 2020 endorsement: 'I am not thinking about it right now'

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris weighing Biden endorsement: report California Democrat Christy Smith launches first TV ad in bid for Katie Hill's former House seat Steyer spokesperson: 'I don't think necessarily that Tom has bought anything' MORE (D-Calif.) said Friday she is not yet thinking about whom she will endorse for president after a recent report said the former White House hopeful was considering throwing her support behind former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSchiff pleads to Senate GOP: 'Right matters. And the truth matters.' Anita Hill to Iowa crowd: 'Statute of limitations' for Biden apology is 'up' Sen. Van Hollen releases documents from GAO investigation MORE.

"I have not made any decision about who I'm endorsing," Harris told Sirius XM's "Signal Boost with Zerlina Maxwell and Jess McIntosh."

"I have not made a decision about when I'm going to do that, and frankly I am not thinking about it right now," she continued.

Harris, who ended her presidential bid last month, said her focus at the moment is solely on President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff pleads to Senate GOP: 'Right matters. And the truth matters.' Anita Hill to Iowa crowd: 'Statute of limitations' for Biden apology is 'up' Sen. Van Hollen releases documents from GAO investigation MORE's impeachment trial in the Senate.

"I am focused on my job, which is so much bigger. It is my responsibility, not just a job, to be focused on this impeachment, and that's where my head is," she said. "Even when I was in the race, I was very clear that during impeachment I would be here, and I would be focused on performing that responsibility with complete and full commitment to the seriousness of the responsibility."

The New York Times reported on Thursday that Harris was weighing backing Biden in the Democratic primary. Multiple Democratic officials told the outlet that the potential endorsement would not happen until after the Senate trial.

“No decisions have been made about whether she will endorse, which candidate, nor when an endorsement decision will be made,” Harris's spokesman Chris Harris said.

Despite clashes with Harris over his past record on desegregation busing, Biden has said he would consider her as a potential running mate.

"Sen. Harris has the capacity to be anything she wants to be. I mean it sincerely,” Biden said last month after Harris dropped out.